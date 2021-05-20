Technology News
Realme X7 Max 5G Teased to Be Powered by MediaTek Dimensity 1200 SoC Ahead of India Launch

Realme X7 Max 5G could be a rebranded Realme GT Neo.

By Satvik Khare | Updated: 20 May 2021 17:49 IST
Highlights
  • Realme X7 Max 5G could be a rebranded Realme GT Neo
  • Realme and Asphalt 9 Legends appears to have struck a partnership
  • Dimensity 1200 SoC scored more than 706,000 on AnTuTu benchmark

Realme X7 Max 5G has been teased online ahead of its launch in India. The company website has put up a dedicated microsite for the phone, which says that Realme X7 Max 5G is the first MediaTek Dimensity 1200 SoC-powered smartphone in the country. The Realme X7 Max 5G launch is expected to take place soon as the company has started teasing the phone online. The phone's launch had been delayed due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic in the country.

The microsite on Realme website confirms that Realme X7 Max 5G will be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 1200 SoC and is the first phone in India to do so. Realme has also posted the AnTuTu benchmark scores for the chipset that is more than 700,600. Alongside, the microsite also teases that Realme has partnered with Asphalt 9 Legends mobile racing game. However, the details of the partnership have not been mentioned as of yet. The site also mentions that the smartphone will feature two 5G sim slots.

Realme India and Europe CEO Madhav Sheth shared a photo of the phone's back panel in the above tweet. The design shows that it is indeed similar to the Realme GT Neo that was recently launched in China in March. The image shows that the smartphone sports “Realme” and “Dare to Leap” on the back along with a blue-ish purple gradient finish.

If Realme X7 Max 5G is indeed a rebranded variant of Realme GT Neo, the upcoming smartphone could feature a 6.43-inch Samsung Super AMOLED full-HD+ display with 120Hz refresh rate. The Dimensity 1200 SoC could be paired with up to 12GB of RAM. It may have up to 256GB of onboard storage that could be expanded using a microSD card. Realme X7 Max 5G could pack a 4,500mAh battery with 65W fast charging support. Since the company hasn't announced the phone's specifications in detail yet, this information should be considered with a pinch of salt.

Realme X7 Max

Realme X7 Max

Display 6.43-inch
Processor MediaTek Dimensity 1200
Front Camera 16-megapixel
Rear Camera 64-megapixel + 8-megapixel + 2-megapixel
Battery Capacity 4500mAh
OS Android 11
Resolution 1080x2400 pixels
