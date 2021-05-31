Realme X7 Max 5G was launched in India on Monday with a MediaTek Dimensity 1200 SoC and triple rear cameras. The smartphone also comes with a 120Hz Super AMOLED display and supports 50W fast charging. The Realme X7 Max 5G is essentially a rebadged Realme GT Neo that was launched in China in late March. In addition to the new smartphone, Realme launched the Smart TV 4K that comes in 43- and 50-inch screen sizes and supports technologies such as Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos. The smart TV comes with a list of connectivity options that include HDMI and USB ports as well as Wi-Fi and Bluetooth.

Realme X7 Max 5G, Realme Smart TV 4K price in India

Realme X7 Max 5G price in India starts at Rs. 26,999 for the 8GB RAM + 128GB storage variant. There is also a 12GB RAM + 256GB storage option that is priced at Rs. 29,999. The smartphone comes in Asteroid Black, Mercury Silver, and Milky Way colour options and will go on sale from 12pm (noon) on June 4 via Flipkart, Realme.com, and major offline stores. It will also be a part of the company's 'Real Upgrade Programme' under which customers will be able to get the phone for a year at 70 percent of its price and get a chance to upgrade to a new smartphone next year. At its given price, the Realme X7 Max 5G will compete against the likes of the OnePlus Nord and Xiaomi's Mi 11X.

The Realme Smart TV 4K price in India has been set at Rs. 27,999 for the 43-inch variant and Rs. 39,999 for the 50-inch option. The smart TV will be available for purchase from Flipkart, Realme.com, and major retail stores starting 12pm (noon) on June 4.

Realme X7 Max 5G specifications

The dual-SIM (Nano) Realme X7 Max 5G runs on Android 11 with Realme UI 2.0 on top and features a 6.43-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,400 pixels) Super AMOLED display with a 20:9 aspect ratio, a 120Hz refresh rate, and a 360Hz touch sampling rate. The display also comes with 1,000 nits of peak brightness, 100 percent DCI-P3 colour gamut, and a 91.7 percent screen-to-body ratio. Under the hood, the phone has an octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 1200 SoC, along with up to 12GB of RAM. There is a triple rear camera setup that houses a 64-megapixel primary Sony IMX682 sensor with an f/1.8 lens, along with an 8-megapixel ultra-wide shooter and a 2-megapixel macro shooter.

Realme X7 Max 5G comes with a triple rear camera setup

For selfies and video chats, the Realme X7 Max 5G offers a 16-megapixel selfie camera sensor at the front with an f/2.5 lens.

The Realme X7 Max 5G has up to 256GB of UFS 3.1 storage. Connectivity options include 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth v5.1, GPS/ A-GPS, NFC, USB Type-C, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. Sensors on board include an accelerometer, ambient light, gyroscope, magnetometer, and a proximity sensor. There is also an in-display fingerprint sensor.

Realme has provided a stainless steel vapour cooling system on the new smartphone that is claimed to have a 42 percent higher strength over a traditional copper vapour cooling system and offer up to 50 percent increased cooling power. The smartphone also comes with Dolby Atmos and Hi-Res audio support, and has an IPX4 water-resistant build.

The Realme X7 Max 5G packs a 4,500mAh battery that supports 50W SuperDart fast charging. It is bundled with a 65W charger. Besides, the phone measures 158.5x73.3x8.4mm and weighs 179 grams.

Realme Smart TV 4K specifications

The Realme Smart TV 4K runs on Android TV 10 and comes in 43- and 50-inch screen sizes that both feature a resolution of 3,840x2,160 pixels, a 16:9 aspect ratio, and 178-degree of screen viewing angle. The smart TV is powered by a quad-core MediaTek SoC along with 2GB of RAM. It also comes with 16GB of onboard storage. On the audio front, the Realme Smart TV 4K has four speaker units that jointly deliver a total of 24W output. You'll also get Dolby Atmos, Dolby Audio, and DTS HD support. There are quad microphones on the TV that enable hands-free voice controls with Google Assistant support.

Realme has preloaded apps such as Amazon Prime Video, Netflix, and YouTube. The smart TV also includes Google Play store and has built-in Chromecast support. Connectivity options on the Realme Smart TV 4K include Wi-Fi, Bluetooth v.5.0, Infrared (IR), two HDMI ports, two USB ports, an HDMI ARC port, and a LAN (Ethernet) port. The TV also supports traditional AV connectivity and has an optical audio out port.

The Realme Smart TV 4K is bundled with a Bluetooth-enabled remote control that has four hotkeys for quick access to Amazon Prime Video, Google Assistant, Netflix, and YouTube. The TV measures 960x563x76mm (without stand) and weighs 6.5 kilograms for the 43-inch variant, while the 50-inch model measures 1110x64775mm (without stand) and weighs 9.2 kilograms.