Realme X7 Max 5G, Smart TV 4K Launch in India Today: How to Watch Livestream, Expected Price, Specifications

Realme X7 Max 5G and Realme Smart TV 4K launch will take place at 12:30pm today.

By Jagmeet Singh | Updated: 31 May 2021 10:48 IST
Photo Credit: Flipkart

Realme X7 Max 5G is speculated to be a rebranded Realme GT Neo

Highlights
  • Realme X7 Max 5G was recently teased on Flipkart
  • Realme Smart TV 4K will come in two distinct screen sizes
  • Realme X7 Max 5G will have MediaTek Dimensity 1200 SoC

Realme X7 Max 5G is set to launch in India today (May 31) as the company's latest flagship phone. The smartphone will come with MediaTek Dimensity 1200 SoC and features including a 120Hz Super AMOLED display and triple rear cameras. Alongside the Realme X7 Max 5G, the Realme Smart TV 4K is launching in the country at today's event. The new smart TV is teased to have Dolby Atmos and Dolby Vision support. The launch event will take place virtually through the company's social media channels.

Realme X7 Max 5G, Realme Smart TV 4K launch in India livestream, timings

The Realme X7 Max 5G and Realme Smart TV 4K launch event will begin at 12:30pm. It will be livestreamed through Realme India's Facebook and YouTube accounts. You can also watch the event directly from the video embedded below.

Realme X7 Max 5G, Realme Smart TV 4K price in India (expected)

Realme X7 Max 5G price in India is yet to be revealed. But nonetheless, the smartphone appears to be a rebranded Realme GT Neo that debuted in China in late March with a price tag of CNY 1,799 (roughly Rs. 20,500) for the 6GB RAM + 128GB storage variant. The phone also comes in 8GB RAM + 128GB storage model at CNY 1,999 (roughly Rs. 22,700) and 12GB RAM + 256GB storage option at CNY 2,399 (roughly Rs. 27,300). The Indian variant — the Realme X7 Max 5G — is expected to have prices similar to what the company announced in China for the Realme GT Neo.

On the pricing of the Realme Smart TV 4K, a tipster last week reported that the new smart TV by the Chinese company would be available between Rs. 28,000 and Rs. 30,000 for the 43-inch model and between Rs. 33,000 and Rs. 35,000 for the 50-inch option.

Realme X7 Max 5G specifications (expected)

The Realme X7 Max 5G is teased to have the octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 1200 SoC and feature the Super AMOLED display with 120Hz refresh rate. It will also come with a 360Hz touch sampling rate and deliver up to 1,000 nits of peak brightness, according to the recent teasers that appeared on the Realme and Flipkart sites. Further, the phone will feature a triple rear camera setup with a 64-megapixel primary Sony IMX682 sensor, along with an 8-megapixel ultra-wide shooter and a 2-megapixel macro shooter. It is also teased to have 50W SuperDart fast charging as well as 8.4mm of thickness and 179 grams of weight.

Considering it as the rebranded Realme GT Neo, the Realme X7 Max 5G could include a 16-megapixel selfie camera sensor, in-display fingerprint sensor, and a 4,500mAh battery. The smartphone is also likely to have Dolby Audio and Hi-Res Audio support, apart from featuring dual stereo speakers.

Realme Smart TV 4K specifications (expected)

The Realme Smart TV 4K is teased to have Ultra-HD HDR screens in 43- and 50-inch sizes. The smart TV will also come with HDR support and include Dolby Vision technology, as per the recent teasers. It is also teased to have Dolby Atmos audio.

In addition to the details available through teasers, the rumour mill has suggested that the Realme Smart TV 4K could come with a quad-core MediaTek SoC and run on Android TV 10. The smart TV is also said to have three HDMI ports and two USB ports. The company is also expected to offer dual-band Wi-Fi and Bluetooth v5.0.

It's an all television spectacular this week on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast, as we discuss 8K, screen sizes, QLED and mini-LED panels — and offer some buying advice. Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Jagmeet Singh
Jagmeet Singh writes about consumer technology for Gadgets 360, out of New Delhi. Jagmeet is a senior reporter for Gadgets 360, and has frequently written about apps, computer security, Internet services, and telecom developments. Jagmeet is available on Twitter at @JagmeetS13 or Email at jagmeets@ndtv.com. Please send in your leads and tips. More
Realme GT 5G Teased to Launch in India Soon: Expected Price, Specifications

