Realme X7 Max 5G will launch in India on May 31 at 12:30pm IST, company CEO Madhav Sheth has announced on Twitter. The phone is being claimed as India's first MediaTek Dimensity 1200 5G powered smartphone. Besides the SoC, the company has also shared a few other specifications of the Realme X7 Max 5G on a dedicated microsite. The phone could be a rebranded Realme GT Neo that was launched in China in March, but it will be a part of the Realme X7 series in India that currently has Realme X7 5G and Realme X7 Pro 5G.

Realme X7 Max 5G specifications

The official microsite has been updated to show more specifications for the Realme X7 Max 5G. It will feature a Super AMOLED display with 100 percent DCI-P3 colour space, full-HD+ resolution, up to 1,000 nits of peak brightness, and an 8,000,000:1 contrast ratio. Realme X7 Max 5G will come with a 120Hz refresh rate and a 360Hz touch sampling rate. It will support 50W SuperDart fast charging, weigh 179 grams, and have a thickness of 8.4mm. A 3.5mm headphone jack can be seen as well.

In terms of optics, the phone will come with a triple rear camera setup that includes a 64-megapixel primary sensor, an 8-megapixel sensor with an ultra-wide-angle lens, and a 2-megapixel macro shooter. At the front, the Realme X7 Max 5G will have a hole-punch cutout for the selfie camera. The website shows three colours: Black, Grey, and Pink.

The design of the Realme X7 Max 5G looks exactly the same as the Realme GT Neo that was launched in China in March. The specifications for the Realme X7 Max 5G are mostly the same as the Realme GT Neo as well, which is why the former could just be a rebranded Realme GT Neo for the Indian market. If that is the case, the Realme X7 Max 5G will carry a 16-megapixel sensor for selfies and video calls. It would be backed by a 4,500mAh battery, and come with a 6.43-inch display, up to 12GB RAM, and up to 256GB of UFS 3.1 storage.