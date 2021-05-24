Technology News
loading

Realme X7 Max 5G India Launch Set for May 31, Company Teases Specifications

Realme X7 Max 5G will come with a triple rear camera setup headlined by a 64-megapixel primary sensor.

By Vineet Washington | Updated: 24 May 2021 14:06 IST
Realme X7 Max 5G India Launch Set for May 31, Company Teases Specifications

Realme X7 Max 5G has a hole-punch cutout for the selfie camera

Highlights
  • Realme X7 Max 5G will come with 50W fast charging
  • The phone will come with a 3.5mm headphone jack
  • Realme X7 Max 5G will have a full-HD+ display

Realme X7 Max 5G will launch in India on May 31 at 12:30pm IST, company CEO Madhav Sheth has announced on Twitter. The phone is being claimed as India's first MediaTek Dimensity 1200 5G powered smartphone. Besides the SoC, the company has also shared a few other specifications of the Realme X7 Max 5G on a dedicated microsite. The phone could be a rebranded Realme GT Neo that was launched in China in March, but it will be a part of the Realme X7 series in India that currently has Realme X7 5G and Realme X7 Pro 5G.

Realme officially teased the Realme X7 Max 5G last week and revealed that it will be powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 1200 SoC, along with support for dual 5G SIM cards. Now, Realme India and Europe CEO Madhav Sheth has shared on Twitter that the phone will be unveiled in the country on May 31 at 12:30pm IST.

Realme X7 Max 5G specifications

The official microsite has been updated to show more specifications for the Realme X7 Max 5G. It will feature a Super AMOLED display with 100 percent DCI-P3 colour space, full-HD+ resolution, up to 1,000 nits of peak brightness, and an 8,000,000:1 contrast ratio. Realme X7 Max 5G will come with a 120Hz refresh rate and a 360Hz touch sampling rate. It will support 50W SuperDart fast charging, weigh 179 grams, and have a thickness of 8.4mm. A 3.5mm headphone jack can be seen as well.

In terms of optics, the phone will come with a triple rear camera setup that includes a 64-megapixel primary sensor, an 8-megapixel sensor with an ultra-wide-angle lens, and a 2-megapixel macro shooter. At the front, the Realme X7 Max 5G will have a hole-punch cutout for the selfie camera. The website shows three colours: Black, Grey, and Pink.

The design of the Realme X7 Max 5G looks exactly the same as the Realme GT Neo that was launched in China in March. The specifications for the Realme X7 Max 5G are mostly the same as the Realme GT Neo as well, which is why the former could just be a rebranded Realme GT Neo for the Indian market. If that is the case, the Realme X7 Max 5G will carry a 16-megapixel sensor for selfies and video calls. It would be backed by a 4,500mAh battery, and come with a 6.43-inch display, up to 12GB RAM, and up to 256GB of UFS 3.1 storage.

It's Google I/O time this week on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast, as we discuss Android 12, Wear OS, and more. Later (starting at 27:29), we jump over to Army of the Dead, Zack Snyder's Netflix zombie heist movie. Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Realme X7 Max 5G, Realme X7 Max 5G Specifications, Realme X7 series, Realme
Vineet Washington
Vineet Washington writes about gaming, smartphones, audio devices, and new technologies for Gadgets 360, out of Delhi. Vineet is a Senior Sub-editor for Gadgets 360, and has frequently written about gaming on all platforms and new developments in the world of smartphones. In his free time, Vineet likes to play video games, make clay models, play the guitar, watch sketch-comedy, and anime. Vineet is available on vineetw@ndtv.com, so please send in your leads and tips. More
US Researchers Say They’ve Figured Out How To Create Real-Life Images That Move In The Air

Related Stories

Realme X7 Max 5G India Launch Set for May 31, Company Teases Specifications
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Battlegrounds Mobile India Teases 'Erangle' Map Instead of Erangel
  2. F9 Leaked on Torrent Sites, Piracy Networks a Month Ahead of Release
  3. Zee5 to Stream Friends: The Reunion in India
  4. NASA Shares Image of Galaxy Cluster Located 3.5 Billion Light-Years Away
  5. Realme Smart TV 4K to Launch in India on May 31
  6. Google Photos Free Storage Ends June 1: Next Steps for Android, iOS Users
  7. Asus ZenFone 8 Series Teased to Launch in India Soon
  8. OnePlus TV 40Y1 Launching in India Today: Expected Price, Specifications
  9. WhatsApp Seems to Have Extended Deadline for Accepting Updated Privacy Policy
  10. Mi TV 4A 40 Horizon Edition Set to Launch in India in June 1
#Latest Stories
  1. As Crypto Market Crash Continues, Is Buying the Dip the Right Call?
  2. Redmi Note 8 (2021) Teased to Be Powered by MediaTek Helio G85 SoC, Design Revealed
  3. OnePlus TV 40Y1 With Android TV 9-Based OxygenPlay, Built-in Chromecast Launched in India
  4. The Flash, Supergirl, Arrow, More DC Shows Coming to Amazon Prime Video
  5. Mi TV 4A 40 Horizon Edition Set to Launch in India in June 1
  6. Clubhouse Android App Crosses 1 Million Downloads on Google Play Store
  7. Realme X7 Max 5G India Launch Set for May 31, Company Teases Specifications
  8. US Researchers Say They’ve Figured Out How To Create Real-Life Images That Move In The Air
  9. Fast & Furious 9 Leaked on Torrent Sites, Piracy Networks a Month Ahead of India Release
  10. WhatsApp Extends Deadline for Accepting Updated Privacy Policy Till June 19 in Some Regions: Report
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com