Realme X7 Max 5G availability via Flipkart has been confirmed through a listing on the online marketplace just days ahead of its official launch. The online listing details some of the Realme X7 Max 5G specifications. The new smartphone will be powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 1200 SoC and will feature a 120Hz display, 50W SuperDart fast charging, and triple rear cameras. The Realme X7 Max 5G will come in a hole-punch display design. The Flipkart listing shows that Realme have partnered with the racing game Asphalt 9 Legends to promote the new smartphone.

Flipkart has created a dedicated microsite to confirm the online availability of the Realme X7 Max 5G through its marketplace. The smartphone is expected to be available for purchase through Flipkart shortly after its launch on May 31.

Realme X7 Max 5G specifications

The Flipkart listing shows Realme X7 Max 5G specifications will include a full-HD+ Super AMOLED display with 1,000 nits of peak brightness and 100 percent DCI-P3 wide colour gamut. The display will have a 120Hz refresh rate and a 360Hz touch sampling rate. Further, the smartphone will be powered by an octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 1200 SoC.

Realme will offer a triple rear camera setup with a 64-megapixel Sony IMX682 primary sensor, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide shooter, and a 2-megapixel macro shooter with the phone, Flipkart mentions. The camera will have features including Dynamic Bokeh.

The Realme X7 Max 5G will come with 50W SuperDart fast charging support that is claimed to charge the built-in battery from nil to 50 percent in 16 minutes, the listing on Flipkart shows. The phone also appears to have three distinct colour options. Further, it will have a thickness of 8.4mm and weigh 179 grams.

Most of the details available on the Flipkart listing were first revealed through the Realme site earlier this week. Alongside the Realme X7 Max 5G, the Chinese company is also preparing to launch the Realme Smart TV 4K.

