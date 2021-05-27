Technology News
loading

Realme X7 Max 5G Availability via Flipkart Confirmed Ahead of May 31 Launch

Flipkart has created a dedicated microsite for the Realme X7 Max 5G ahead of its launch.

By Jagmeet Singh | Updated: 27 May 2021 16:55 IST
Realme X7 Max 5G Availability via Flipkart Confirmed Ahead of May 31 Launch

Photo Credit: Flipkart

Realme X7 Max 5G has been listed on Flipkart ahead of its official launch

Highlights
  • Realme X7 Max 5G listing on Flipkart shows its specifications
  • The smartphone will come with a MediaTek Dimensity 1200 SoC
  • Realme X7 Max 5G will feature three distinct colour options

Realme X7 Max 5G availability via Flipkart has been confirmed through a listing on the online marketplace just days ahead of its official launch. The online listing details some of the Realme X7 Max 5G specifications. The new smartphone will be powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 1200 SoC and will feature a 120Hz display, 50W SuperDart fast charging, and triple rear cameras. The Realme X7 Max 5G will come in a hole-punch display design. The Flipkart listing shows that Realme have partnered with the racing game Asphalt 9 Legends to promote the new smartphone.

Flipkart has created a dedicated microsite to confirm the online availability of the Realme X7 Max 5G through its marketplace. The smartphone is expected to be available for purchase through Flipkart shortly after its launch on May 31.

Realme X7 Max 5G specifications

The Flipkart listing shows Realme X7 Max 5G specifications will include a full-HD+ Super AMOLED display with 1,000 nits of peak brightness and 100 percent DCI-P3 wide colour gamut. The display will have a 120Hz refresh rate and a 360Hz touch sampling rate. Further, the smartphone will be powered by an octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 1200 SoC.

Realme will offer a triple rear camera setup with a 64-megapixel Sony IMX682 primary sensor, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide shooter, and a 2-megapixel macro shooter with the phone, Flipkart mentions. The camera will have features including Dynamic Bokeh.

The Realme X7 Max 5G will come with 50W SuperDart fast charging support that is claimed to charge the built-in battery from nil to 50 percent in 16 minutes, the listing on Flipkart shows. The phone also appears to have three distinct colour options. Further, it will have a thickness of 8.4mm and weigh 179 grams.

Most of the details available on the Flipkart listing were first revealed through the Realme site earlier this week. Alongside the Realme X7 Max 5G, the Chinese company is also preparing to launch the Realme Smart TV 4K.

What is the best phone under Rs. 30,000 in India right now? We discussed this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Realme X7 Max 5G specifications, Realme X7 Max 5G, Realme, Flipkart
Jagmeet Singh
Jagmeet Singh writes about consumer technology for Gadgets 360, out of New Delhi. Jagmeet is a senior reporter for Gadgets 360, and has frequently written about apps, computer security, Internet services, and telecom developments. Jagmeet is available on Twitter at @JagmeetS13 or Email at jagmeets@ndtv.com. Please send in your leads and tips. More
Marvel’s Secret Invasion Adds Christopher McDonald to Cast: Report

Related Stories

Realme X7 Max 5G Availability via Flipkart Confirmed Ahead of May 31 Launch
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. How to Watch Friends: The Reunion in India, USA, UK, Australia, and Canada
  2. General Motors' Working on a New Autonomous Vehicle — for the Moon
  3. PS5 India Pre-Orders Restock Sold Out in Minutes, if Not Seconds
  4. OnePlus Nord CE 5G India Launch Confirmed for Summer Launch Event
  5. Friends: The Reunion Zee5 Release Date, Time Announced
  6. Cyclone Yaas: How to Track Status, Location Real Time on Your Phone
  7. PlayStation 5 Back in Stock at 12 Noon on May 27 via Multiple Retailers
  8. Oppo Reno 6 Series Renders Surface Online Ahead of Today’s Launch
  9. How to Pre-Order PlayStation 5 Restocks in India
  10. Google Photos Gets New Tool to Manage Storage Before End of Unlimited Backup
#Latest Stories
  1. Twitter Fined RUB 7 Million by Russian Court Over Failure to Delete Content
  2. Realme X7 Max 5G Availability via Flipkart Confirmed Ahead of May 31 Launch
  3. Marvel’s Secret Invasion Adds Christopher McDonald to Cast: Report
  4. Google, Facebook, More Big Tech Face Strict EU Guidelines Over Monetising Disinformation
  5. Zoom Rolls Out Center Stage, Expanded Gallery View Features for iPad Pro Users: All the Details
  6. Paytm Said to Target Rs. 21,800-Crore IPO in What Would Be India’s Largest Debut
  7. OnePlus 7, OnePlus 7T Series Reportedly Won’t Get Always-on Display Feature
  8. Scientists Find the Maximum Limits of Human Life Through Study of Blood Markers
  9. RedmiBook Pro 14, RedmiBook Pro 15 Laptops Get Ryzen Edition Versions
  10. OnePlus Nord CE 5G India Launch Confirmed for Summer Launch Event, Expected to Take Place in June
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com