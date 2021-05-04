Technology News
Realme X7 Max Retail Box Leak Tips MediaTek Dimensity 1200 SoC, 120Hz Super AMOLED Display

Realme X7 Max is said to be a rebranded Reame GT Neo and may come with a triple rear camera setup.

By Vineet Washington | Updated: 4 May 2021 18:49 IST


Realme X7 Max could come with 120Hz refresh rate like the Realme GT Neo (above)

Highlights
  • Realme X7 Max does not have a release date yet
  • Realme had cancelled its May 4 launch event in India
  • Realme X7 Max may be a rebranded Realme GT Neo

Realme X7 Max was expected to launch in India on May 4 but the company postponed its event due to the second wave of COVID-19 sweeping the nation. Now, an alleged leaked image of the retail box for the Realme X7 Max has surfaced hinting at some of the specifications. It states the phone will be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 1200 SoC, as was expected. The phone is said to be a rebranded Realme GT Neo so we have an idea of its specifications.

Known tipster @Gadgetsdata on Twitter shared an image of what is claimed to be the retail box of the Realme X7 Max. The box also comes with a couple of specifications including the 5G-enabled MediaTek Dimensity 1200 SoC and a 120Hz Super AMOLED display. Besides this, there is no other information available in the image. The Realme X7 Max is said to be a rebranded Realme GT Neo that launched in March in China.

Realme had scheduled an event for May 4 where it would launch a MediaTek Dimensity 1200 SoC powered phone, but the company indefinitely postponed the event due to severity of the second wave of COVID-19. At the event, it was expected to unveil the Realme X7 Max but now, it is unclear when the phone will be launched.

Realme X7 Max specifications (expected)

Since the phone is expected to be a rebranded Realme GT Neo, the Realme X7 Max may come with a 6.43-inch Samsung Super AMOLED full-HD+ (1,080x2,400 pixels) display with 120Hz refresh rate, 360Hz touch sampling rate, and 91.7 percent screen to body ratio. It will be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 1200 SoC and may come with up to 12GB RAM as well as up to 256GB of UFS 3.1 storage.

In terms of optics, the Realme X7 Max could feature a triple rear camera setup that includes a 64-megapixel Sony IMX682 primary sensor, an 8-megapixel sensor with an ultra-wide angle lens, and a 2-megapixel macro shooter. At the front, there could be a 16-megapixel sensor housed in a hole-punch cutout. Realme X7 Max may come with an in-display fingerprint scanner and a 4,500mAh battery that supports 65W fast charging.

Is Mi 11X the best phone under Rs. 35,000? We discussed this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Later (starting at 23:50), we jump over to the Marvel series The Falcon and the Winter Soldier. Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.




Display 6.43-inch
Processor MediaTek Dimensity 1200
Front Camera 16-megapixel
Rear Camera 64-megapixel + 8-megapixel + 2-megapixel
Battery Capacity 4500mAh
OS Android 11
Resolution 1080x2400 pixels
Comments

Further reading: Realme X7 Max, Realme X7 Max Specifications, Realme, Realme GT Neo, Realme X7 Max 5G
Vineet Washington
Vineet Washington writes about gaming, smartphones, audio devices, and new technologies for Gadgets 360, out of Delhi. Vineet is a Senior Sub-editor for Gadgets 360, and has frequently written about gaming on all platforms and new developments in the world of smartphones. In his free time, Vineet likes to play video games, make clay models, play the guitar, watch sketch-comedy, and anime. Vineet is available on vineetw@ndtv.com, so please send in your leads and tips. More

