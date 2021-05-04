Realme X7 Max was expected to launch in India on May 4 but the company postponed its event due to the second wave of COVID-19 sweeping the nation. Now, an alleged leaked image of the retail box for the Realme X7 Max has surfaced hinting at some of the specifications. It states the phone will be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 1200 SoC, as was expected. The phone is said to be a rebranded Realme GT Neo so we have an idea of its specifications.

Known tipster @Gadgetsdata on Twitter shared an image of what is claimed to be the retail box of the Realme X7 Max. The box also comes with a couple of specifications including the 5G-enabled MediaTek Dimensity 1200 SoC and a 120Hz Super AMOLED display. Besides this, there is no other information available in the image. The Realme X7 Max is said to be a rebranded Realme GT Neo that launched in March in China.

Realme had scheduled an event for May 4 where it would launch a MediaTek Dimensity 1200 SoC powered phone, but the company indefinitely postponed the event due to severity of the second wave of COVID-19. At the event, it was expected to unveil the Realme X7 Max but now, it is unclear when the phone will be launched.

Realme X7 Max specifications (expected)

Since the phone is expected to be a rebranded Realme GT Neo, the Realme X7 Max may come with a 6.43-inch Samsung Super AMOLED full-HD+ (1,080x2,400 pixels) display with 120Hz refresh rate, 360Hz touch sampling rate, and 91.7 percent screen to body ratio. It will be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 1200 SoC and may come with up to 12GB RAM as well as up to 256GB of UFS 3.1 storage.

In terms of optics, the Realme X7 Max could feature a triple rear camera setup that includes a 64-megapixel Sony IMX682 primary sensor, an 8-megapixel sensor with an ultra-wide angle lens, and a 2-megapixel macro shooter. At the front, there could be a 16-megapixel sensor housed in a hole-punch cutout. Realme X7 Max may come with an in-display fingerprint scanner and a 4,500mAh battery that supports 65W fast charging.