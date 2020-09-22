Realme X7 Lite Allegedly Surfaces Online, Specifications Tipped

Realme X7 Lite, an alleged handset in the Realme X7 series of smartphones, has been leaked via a TENAA listing. The listing shows images and key specifications of a phone with model number RMX2173 that is said to be of the Realme X7 Lite. The purported smartphone features watered-down camera specifications, compared to Realme X7. It features a 6.43-inch AMOLED display with a hole-punch design and an under-display fingerprint sensor. The handset features a 2.4GHz octa-core SoC under the hood.

According to the TENAA listing, a smartphone with model number RMX2173 that is allegedly the Realme X7 Lite will come with similar specifications of the recently-launched Realme X7. The Realme X7 has a model number of RMX2176, that is probably the reason the alleged smartphone has been linked with the Realme X7 series. GizmoChina reports that this particular phone may debut as Realme X7 Youth or Realme X7 Lite in China.

Realme X7 Lite Specifications (expected)

The purported Realme X7 Lite has 160.9 x 74.4 x 8.1mm dimensions and weighs 175 grams. It sports a full-HD+ 6.43-inch AMOLED display with hole-punch design, 1080x2400 pixels resolution, and 20:9 aspect ratio. The listing shows the phone sporting an under-display fingerprint sensor, and a dual-cell battery with one of the cells having 2,100mAh battery capacity.

Under the hood, the phone has 2.4GHz octa-core SoC and may allegedly arrive in China with 6GB/ 128GB storage as well as 8GB/ 256GB storage variants. The RMX2173 features a quad rear camera setup for photography. The setup includes a 48-megapixel primary sensor that is coupled with an 8-megapixel and two 2-megapixel cameras. On the front, there is a 16-megapixel selfie camera. The handset runs on Android 10 and doesn't have a microSD card slot.

