Realme X7 5G to Go on Sale Today for the First Time via Flipkart, Realme.com: Price, Specifications

Realme X7 5G sale offers include a discount of Rs. 2,000 for ICICI Bank customers.

By Jagmeet Singh | Updated: 12 February 2021 10:33 IST
Photo Credit: Realme

Realme X7 5G was launched in India last week

Highlights
  • Realme X7 5G price in India starts at Rs. 19,999
  • The phone comes in two distinct RAM variants
  • Realme X7 5G will be available with an upgrade programme

Realme X7 5G is set to go on sale in India. The new Realme phone that debuted in the country alongside Realme X7 Pro 5G last week will be available for purchase through Flipkart, Realme.com, and leading offline channels. Realme X7 5G comes with a hole-punch display and features triple rear cameras. Other key highlights of the phone include up to 8GB of RAM, 50W SuperDart Charge fast charging, 64-megapixel primary camera, and MediaTek Dimensity 800U SoC. Realme X7 5G competes against the likes of Mi 10i, Poco X3, and Samsung Galaxy M51.

Realme X7 5G price in India, sale offers

Realme X7 5G price in India has been set at Rs. 19,999 for the 6GB + 128GB storage variant, while the 8GB + 128GB storage option carries a price tag of Rs. 21,999. The phone comes in Nebula and Space Silver colour options. It will be available for purchase through Flipkart, Realme.com, and offline stores starting 12pm (noon) today.

Sale offers on Realme X7 5G include a discount of Rs. 2,000 on ICICI Bank credit card and EMI transactions on Realme.com, while customers making a purchase through Flipkart can avail a discount of Rs. 1,500 via Axis Bank cards and EMI transactions. Users are also entitled to get no-cost EMI options for up to six months. Additionally, Realme is offering an upgrade programme in which customers can buy Realme X7 at 70 percent of its price and pay the rest a year later. This effectively brings down the pricing of the phone to as low as Rs. 13,999.

Realme X7 5G specifications

The dual-SIM (Nano) Realme X7 5G runs on Android 10 with Realme UI on top. It features a 6.4-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,400 pixels) Super AMOLED display with 180Hz touch sampling rate and a peak brightness of 600 nits. Under the hood, the phone has the octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 800U SoC, along with Mali-G57 MC3 GPU and up to 8GB of LPDDR4x RAM. The phone comes with a triple rear camera setup that houses the 64-megapixel primary sensor, along with an 8-megapixel secondary sensor with an ultra-wide-angle f/2.3 lens and a 2-megapixel macro shooter with an f/2.4 aperture.

For selfies and video chats, Realme X7 5G carries a 16-megapixel camera at the front, with an f/2.5 lens on top.

Realme X7 5G has 128GB of onboard storage as standard. Connectivity options include 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.1, GPS/ A-GPS, and a USB Type-C port. The phone comes with an in-display fingerprint sensor. It packs a 4,310mAh battery that supports up to 50W fast charging.

The Space Silver variant of Realme X7 has 8.1mm of thickness, while its Nebula option is 8.3mm thick. The phone weighs 176 grams.

Can Realme X7 Pro take on OnePlus Nord? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Realme X7 5G

Realme X7 5G

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Good overall performance
  • Great battery life, fast charging
  • Light and compact
  • Good value for money
  • Bad
  • Average camera performance
  • Bloatware and spammy notifications
Read detailed Realme X7 5G review
Display 6.40-inch
Processor MediaTek Dimensity 800U
Front Camera 16-megapixel
Rear Camera 64-megapixel + 8-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 6GB
Storage 128GB
Battery Capacity 4310mAh
OS Android 10
Resolution 1080x2400 pixels
Jagmeet Singh
