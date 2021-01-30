Realme X7 5G price in India has been leaked just days ahead of the official launch. The new Realme phone is launching alongside Realme X7 Pro 5G. Realme X7 and Realme X7 Pro both debuted in China in September last year. The phones come with quad rear cameras and a hole-punch display design. Realme X7 5G India variant is expected to have a list of similarities with the Realme V15 that was launched earlier this month, with the MediaTek Dimensity 800U SoC.

Realme X7 5G price in India (expected)

Tipster Debayan Roy who goes by username @Gadgetsdata on Twitter has claimed the pricing details of Realme X7 5G. The tipster alleged that while the 6GB + 128GB storage variant of Realme X7 5G will be available with a launch price Rs. 19,999, its 8GB + 128GB storage option will debut at Rs. 21,999.

Realme X7 was launched in China with a price tag of CNY 1,799 (roughly Rs. 20,400) for the 6GB + 128GB storage variant and CNY 2,399 (roughly Rs. 27,200) for the 8GB + 128GB storage model.

Earlier this week, Realme confirmed that Realme X7 5G and Realme X7 Pro 5G will launch in India on February 4. The launch event will take place virtually through the company's social media channels. Meanwhile, Flipkart has teased the phones through a microsite.

Realme X7 5G specifications

The dual-SIM (Nano) Realme X7 5G runs on Android 10 and features a 6.4-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,400 pixels) AMOLED display. The phone is powered by an octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 800U SoC, coupled with Mali-G57 GPU and up to 8GB of LPDDR4x RAM. For photos and videos, Realme X7 5G comes with a quad rear camera setup that houses a 64-megapixel primary sensor. The phone also flaunts a 32-megapixel selfie camera sensor at the front.

Realme has provided 128GB of UFS 2.1 storage as standard. The phone packs a 4,300mAh battery and supports 65W fast charging.

What will be the most exciting tech launch of 2021? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.