Realme X50t 5G Reportedly Spotted on Google Play Console, Processor and RAM Details Tipped

Realme X50t 5G will reportedly pack Qualcomm Snapdragon 765 SoC, paired with 6GB RAM.

By Abhik Sengupta | Updated: 11 June 2020 12:11 IST
Realme X50t 5G appears to be a new addition to the Realme X50 series

Highlights
  • Realme X50t 5G is said to run Android 10
  • The phone reportedly packs a 48-megapixel primary camera
  • Realme X50t 5G is rumoured to support 30W fast charging

Realme X50t 5G has been in the news for some time and the phone is rumoured to be a new addition to the Realme X50 series. A new report is now claiming that the phone has surfaced on Google Play Console, tipping its RAM details, processor, and other specifications. The phone is listed with the model number RMX2052CN, same as what was earlier noted in Google Play supported devices list. Realme X50t 5G is also tipped to launch soon; however, Realme is yet to confirm the development of the smartphone.

Realme X50t 5G specifications (expected)

As per the report by 91Mobiles, the Realme X50t 5G runs Android 10 and packs Qualcomm Snapdragon 765 SoC, paired with 6GB RAM. The phone display allegedly comes with a screen resolution of 1,080x2,400 pixels and as the name suggests, Realme X50t 5G will likely support 5G connectivity. The alleged model number, RMX2052 on Google Play Console listing also features in Google Play listing of supported devices. As mentioned, the 'X50t' moniker suggests that the phone is a new addition to the Realme X50 series.

Similarly, a notable tipster recently suggested that the Realme X50t 5G will be 9.3mm thick and weigh 202 grams. It is also speculated that the Realme X50t 5G will pack the same 6.57-inch display as the Realme X50 5G with a dual-hole punch design and 120Hz refresh rate. The tipster further claims the phone will carry a 48-megapixel primary camera. The Realme X50t 5G will support 30W fast charging, the tipster added.

At the moment, Realme is yet to confirm the launch of Realme X50t 5G, therefore all the aforementioned details should be taken with a pinch of salt. To recall, the Realme X50 5G was launched in China in January this year and features a 6.57-inch display with 120Hz refresh rate and dual selfie cameras housed in a hole-punch. It has four cameras on the back and comes with up to 12GB of RAM with 256GB of storage. It is backed by a 4,200mAh battery with 30W fast charging.

Is Realme TV the best TV under Rs. 15,000 in India? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Realme, Realme X50t 5G, Realme X50 5G, Google Play listing, Google Play Console, Realme X50t 5G specifications
Abhik Sengupta
