Realme X50t 5G Spotted in Google Play Supported Devices List: Report

Realme X50t 5G may be another addition to the Realme X50 series of smartphones. A phone by the name of Realme X50t 5G with model number RMX2052 was spotted in a Google Play supported devices list. While no specifications about the phone were revealed, the rumoured Realme X50t 5G, as the name suggests, will have 5G support.

As per the report by MySmartPrice, a Realme phone by the name Realme X50t 5G and model number RMX2052 was spotted on a Google Play listing of supported devices. Other than the name and model number, no other specifications were highlighted in the listing. The report also suggests that the ‘t' in the phone's name could point to ‘turbo', which would mean the Realme X50t 5G may be a more powerful version of the Realme X50 5G.

The Realme X50 5G is powered by the Snapdragon 765G SoC and it is known that the Snapdragon 768G SoC is a slightly more powerful follow up to that. As per the report, the Realme X50t 5G may come with the newer Snapdragon 768G, or even the Dimensity 1000 SoC. As of now, there is no clear information on any of the specifications for the rumoured Realme X50t 5G and the company has not shared ant details about the pricing, availability, or even its existence.

To recall, the Realme X50 5G launched in China in January this year and features a 6.57-inch display with 120Hz refresh rate and dual selfie cameras housed in a hole-punch. It has four cameras on the back and comes with up to 12GB of RAM with 256GB of storage. It is backed by a 4,200mAh battery with 30W fast charging.