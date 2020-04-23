Realme X50m 5G has been launched as the company's third smartphone in the X50 series, after the Realme X50 5G and Realme X50 Pro 5G. The new model comes with 5G support and is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G SoC. It also retains Realme's gradient back design that looks similar to what's available on the Realme X50 5G and Realme XT. The Realme X50m 5G also flaunts dual hole-punch selfie cameras and houses quad rear cameras. Other key highlights of the Realme X50m 5G include a 120Hz display, 30W fast charging, and up to 8GB of RAM.

Realme X50m 5G price, availability details

The Realme X50m 5G price is set at CNY 1,999 (roughly Rs. 21,500) for the 6GB RAM variant, while its 8GB RAM option carries a price tag of CNY 2,299 (roughly Rs. 25,000). Both come in Galaxy White and Starry Blue colour options. Moreover, the phone will go on sale in China starting April 29.

Details about the price and availability of the Realme X50m 5G in the global markets are yet to be announced.

Realme X50m 5G specifications, features

The dual-SIM (Nano) Realme X50m 5G runs Android 10 with Realme UI on top. There is a 6.57-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,400 pixels) IPS display with a 20:9 aspect ratio and 120Hz refresh rate. The display also enables a screen-to-body ratio of 90.4 percent. Under the hood, the phone has the octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G SoC, paired with up to 8GB of LPDDR4X RAM. The quad rear camera setup of the Realme handset includes a 48-megapixel primary sensor with an f/1.8 six-piece lens. The camera setup also has an 8-megapixel secondary sensor with an f/2.3 five-piece lens that has a field of view (FoV) of 119 degrees, 2-megapixel tertiary sensor along with an f/2.4 macro lens, and a 2-megapixel quaternary monochrome sensor with an f/2.4 lens.

For selfies, there is the dual selfie camera setup on the front that comprises a 16-megapixel primary Sony IMX471 sensor along with an f/2.0 lens and a 2-megapixel secondary sensor, with an f/2.4 lens.

The Realme X50m 5G has a single 128GB UFS 2.1 storage option. Connectivity options on the phone include 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS/ A-GPS, NFC, and USB Type-C port. Sensors on board include an accelerometer, ambient light, gyroscope, magnetometer, and a proximity sensor. There is also a side-mounted fingerprint sensor. Furthermore, the phone has Hi-Res audio support and Dolby audio integration.

Realme has provided a 4,200mAh battery that supports 30W Dart fast charging technology. Besides, the phone measures 163.8x75.8x8.9mm and weighs 194 grams.