Technology News
loading

Realme X50m 5G With 120Hz Display, Snapdragon 765G SoC Launched: Price, Specifications

Realme X50m 5G price starts at CNY 1,999 (roughly Rs. 21,500) for the 6GB RAM variant.

By Jagmeet Singh | Updated: 23 April 2020 10:59 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
Realme X50m 5G With 120Hz Display, Snapdragon 765G SoC Launched: Price, Specifications

Realme X50m 5G comes with a full-HD+ IPS display panel

Highlights
  • Realme X50m 5G has 6GB and 8GB RAM options
  • The phone is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G SoC
  • Realme X50m 5G has 128GB of onboard storage

Realme X50m 5G has been launched as the company's third smartphone in the X50 series, after the Realme X50 5G and Realme X50 Pro 5G. The new model comes with 5G support and is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G SoC. It also retains Realme's gradient back design that looks similar to what's available on the Realme X50 5G and Realme XT. The Realme X50m 5G also flaunts dual hole-punch selfie cameras and houses quad rear cameras. Other key highlights of the Realme X50m 5G include a 120Hz display, 30W fast charging, and up to 8GB of RAM.

Realme X50m 5G price, availability details

The Realme X50m 5G price is set at CNY 1,999 (roughly Rs. 21,500) for the 6GB RAM variant, while its 8GB RAM option carries a price tag of CNY 2,299 (roughly Rs. 25,000). Both come in Galaxy White and Starry Blue colour options. Moreover, the phone will go on sale in China starting April 29.

Details about the price and availability of the Realme X50m 5G in the global markets are yet to be announced.

Realme X50m 5G specifications, features

The dual-SIM (Nano) Realme X50m 5G runs Android 10 with Realme UI on top. There is a 6.57-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,400 pixels) IPS display with a 20:9 aspect ratio and 120Hz refresh rate. The display also enables a screen-to-body ratio of 90.4 percent. Under the hood, the phone has the octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G SoC, paired with up to 8GB of LPDDR4X RAM. The quad rear camera setup of the Realme handset includes a 48-megapixel primary sensor with an f/1.8 six-piece lens. The camera setup also has an 8-megapixel secondary sensor with an f/2.3 five-piece lens that has a field of view (FoV) of 119 degrees, 2-megapixel tertiary sensor along with an f/2.4 macro lens, and a 2-megapixel quaternary monochrome sensor with an f/2.4 lens.

For selfies, there is the dual selfie camera setup on the front that comprises a 16-megapixel primary Sony IMX471 sensor along with an f/2.0 lens and a 2-megapixel secondary sensor, with an f/2.4 lens.

The Realme X50m 5G has a single 128GB UFS 2.1 storage option. Connectivity options on the phone include 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS/ A-GPS, NFC, and USB Type-C port. Sensors on board include an accelerometer, ambient light, gyroscope, magnetometer, and a proximity sensor. There is also a side-mounted fingerprint sensor. Furthermore, the phone has Hi-Res audio support and Dolby audio integration.

Realme has provided a 4,200mAh battery that supports 30W Dart fast charging technology. Besides, the phone measures 163.8x75.8x8.9mm and weighs 194 grams.

Realme X50m 5G

Realme X50m 5G

Display 6.57-inch
Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G
Front Camera 16-megapixel + 2-megapixel
Rear Camera 48-megapixel + 8-megapixel + 2-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 6GB
Storage 128GB
Battery Capacity 4200mAh
OS Android 10
Resolution 1080x2400 pixels
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Realme X50m 5G price, Realme X50m 5G specifications, Realme X50m 5G, Realme X50m, Realme
Jagmeet Singh Tech journalist by profession, tech explorer by passion. Budding philomath. More
Realme Buds Wireless Pro Spotted on Regulator Website, Live Photos Leaked
Zoom 5.0 Launched, Features Data Routing Control, Improved Encryption, More
Web Stories
Video Games No One Thought Would Do Well
gaming Video Games No One Thought Would Do Well
Amazing Video Game Trilogies To Play
gaming Amazing Video Game Trilogies To Play
The Best Tips for Buying a New Laptop
tech The Best Tips for Buying a New Laptop
How to Stop People From Adding You to WhatsApp Groups
tech How to Stop People From Adding You to WhatsApp Groups
Can the World Run Out of Internet Bandwidth?
tech Can the World Run Out of Internet Bandwidth?
Simple Steps to Keep Your Smartphone and Laptop Clean
tech Simple Steps to Keep Your Smartphone and Laptop Clean
10 Must-Have Smartphone Features That Will Make Your Life Better
tech 10 Must-Have Smartphone Features That Will Make Your Life Better
Games You Can't Miss in 2020
gaming Games You Can't Miss in 2020
Best Selling Video Game Franchises
gaming Best Selling Video Game Franchises
Realme X50m 5G With 120Hz Display, Snapdragon 765G SoC Launched: Price, Specifications
Comment
Read in: हिंदी
 
 

Advertisement

Web Stories
Video Games No One Thought Would Do Well
gaming Video Games No One Thought Would Do Well
Amazing Video Game Trilogies To Play
gaming Amazing Video Game Trilogies To Play
The Best Tips for Buying a New Laptop
tech The Best Tips for Buying a New Laptop
How to Stop People From Adding You to WhatsApp Groups
tech How to Stop People From Adding You to WhatsApp Groups
Can the World Run Out of Internet Bandwidth?
tech Can the World Run Out of Internet Bandwidth?
Simple Steps to Keep Your Smartphone and Laptop Clean
tech Simple Steps to Keep Your Smartphone and Laptop Clean
10 Must-Have Smartphone Features That Will Make Your Life Better
tech 10 Must-Have Smartphone Features That Will Make Your Life Better
Games You Can't Miss in 2020
gaming Games You Can't Miss in 2020
Best Selling Video Game Franchises
gaming Best Selling Video Game Franchises
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. UK Announces COVID-19 Vaccine Trials Start From April 23
  2. Here’s How to Download TikTok Videos Without That Annoying Watermark
  3. Motorola Edge, Motorola Edge+ With 90Hz OLED Display, 5G Support Launched
  4. 13 New Phones You Can Buy in India Soon After Lockdown is Lifted
  5. Dish TV, Airtel, Tata Sky Offer Free Service Channels During Lockdown
  6. Realme X50m 5G Debuts With 120Hz Display, Snapdragon 765G SoC
  7. How to Disable Ads, Spam Notifications in MIUI 11 on Xiaomi Phones
  8. PUBG Mobile 0.18.0 Update Reportedly Coming on April 24 With New Modes
  9. Apple to Fix iPhone, iPad Flaw That Allows Hackers to Steal Data
  10. Realme to Launch New 5G Phone Soon, Will Announce Launch Date on April 23
#Latest Stories
  1. Westworld Season 4: HBO Renews Its Flagship Dystopian Sci-Fi Series
  2. Zoom 5.0 Launched, Features Data Routing Control, Improved Encryption, More
  3. Realme X50m 5G With 120Hz Display, Snapdragon 765G SoC Launched: Price, Specifications
  4. Realme Buds Wireless Pro Spotted on Regulator Website, Live Photos Leaked
  5. Google Says State-Backed Hackers Increasing Coronavirus Phishing Attacks
  6. iOS Mail App Flaw May Have Allowed Hackers to Steal Data for Years, Apple to Roll Out Fix
  7. Motorola Edge+, Motorola Edge With Curved 90Hz OLED Display, Triple Rear Cameras Launched: Price, Specifications
  8. TRAI Releases Suggestions for Network Test Before Commercial Launch of Services for Wireless Access Services
  9. Britain's Zoom Parliament Makes an Almost Glitch-Free Debut
  10. Facebook 'Complicit' in Vietnam Censorship: Amnesty International
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2020. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com