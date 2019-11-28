Technology News
Realme X50, Realme X50 Youth Edition Alleged Specifications Leaked Ahead of Launch

Realme X50 and Realme X50 Youth Edition are expected to be launched next month.

By | Updated: 28 November 2019 13:34 IST
Realme X50, Realme X50 Youth Edition Alleged Specifications Leaked Ahead of Launch

Realme X50 is confirmed to support for both 5G Standalone (SA) and Non-Standalone (NSA) networks

Highlights
  • Realme X50 is said to be powered by Snapdragon 735 SoC
  • Realme X50 Youth Edition is said to be powered by MediaTek Dimensity 1000
  • Both phones are rumoured to feature a quad rear camera setup

Realme X50 is all set to be the company's first 5G smartphone when it debuts in the coming weeks. Now, ahead of the phone's launch, an alleged list of the phone's specifications has popped up online, suggesting what we can expect from the phone. The leaked sheet also lists the specifications of another smartphone called Realme X50 Youth Edition. This is the first time we are hearing about the Realme X50 Youth Edition. The alleged specifications of the Realme X50 Youth Lite indicate a smartphone that is going to be slightly inferior than the Realme X50.

The alleged specifications of the Realme X50 and Realme X50 Youth Edition have surfaced on a Realme Fans Vietnam page. Given this is an unofficial page, we suggest taking these specifications with a pinch of salt.

Realme X50 specifications (expected)

As per the Realme Fans Facebook page, the Realme X50 will feature a 6.44-inch AMOLED display with 90Hz refresh rate. The phone is said to be powered by unannounced Snapdragon 735 SoC, paired with up to 8GB of RAM, and up to 256GB of onboard storage. On the imaging front, the phone is reportedly going to house a quad rear camera setup that will include a 60-megapixel primary camera with Sony IMX686 sensor, an 8-megapixel wide-angle shooter, and two 2-megapixel shooters (one for macro and one for portraits). There is a dual selfie camera setup on the front as well, including a 32-megapixel main shooter and an 80-megapixel wide-angle shooter.

Other specifications of the phone are said to include 4,500mAh battery with VOOC 4.0 fast charge and wireless charging support.

Realme X50 Youth Edition specifications (expected)

Unlike Realme X50, the Realme X50 Youth Edition is said to be coming with a 6.55-inch LCD panel with 60Hz refresh rate. It will be powered by MediaTek MT6885 SoC that is very likely to be the Dimensity 1000 SoC that the chipmaker had unveiled recently. Additionally, the Realme X50 Youth Edition will reportedly pack up to 8GB of RAM, up to 128GB of onboard storage, and 5,000mAh battery with VOOC 4.0 fast charge support.

In terms of the imaging capabilities, the Realme X50 Youth Edition will also come with quad rear camera setup that will include a 16-megapixel main camera, an 8-megapixel wide-angle shooter, and two 2-megapixel cameras (one of macro and other for portraits). For selfies, the Realme X50 Youth Edition will reportedly include 32-megapixel selfie shooter on the front.

To recall, Realme has already revealed the X50 will offer support for both 5G Standalone (SA) and Non-Standalone (NSA) networks. The same is likely to be true for Realme X50 Youth Edition.

Realme X50 5G

Realme X50 5G

Display6.44-inch
ProcessorQualcomm Snapdragon 735
Front Camera32-megapixel + 8-megapixel
Rear Camera60-megapixel + 8-megapixel + 2-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM6GB
Storage128GB
Battery Capacity4500mAh
OSAndroid
Realme X50 Youth Edition 5G

Realme X50 Youth Edition 5G

Display6.55-inch
ProcessorMediatek MT6885 5G
Front Camera32-megapixel + 8-megapixel
Rear Camera16-megapixel + 8-megapixel + 2-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM6GB
Storage64GB
Battery Capacity4500mAh
OSAndroid
