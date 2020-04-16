Technology News
loading

Realme X50 Youth Edition Spotted on 3C, 5G Support and 30W Fast Charging Tipped

Realme X50 Youth Edition will likely be a tweaked model of the Realme X50 5G phone that was launched last December.

By Tasneem Akolawala | Updated: 16 April 2020 18:48 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
Realme X50 Youth Edition Spotted on 3C, 5G Support and 30W Fast Charging Tipped

Photo Credit: CCC

Realme X50 Youth Edition 5G is tipped to be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 1000 SoC

Highlights
  • Realme X50 Youth Edition 5G is expected to sport a quad camera setup
  • The 3C site lists the Realme X50 Youth Edition with model number RMX2052
  • Realme X50 Youth Edition 5G is reported to pack 5,000mAh battery

Realme X50 Youth Edition 5G has been spotted on China's 3C certification site, and the listing suggests 5G support and 30W fast charging. The Youth Edition model will probably be a slightly tweaked version of the base Realme X50 5G phone, launched last December. Realme has also launched the Realme X50 Pro 5G phone in India in February this year, and introduced it in China a little bit later. The Realme X50 Youth Edition had also been spotted on the MIIT certification site previously.

The Chinese 3C certification site lists the Realme X50 Youth Edition 5G with the model number RMX2052. The listing doesn't reveal much, except for upcoming 5G support and 30W fast charging support. To recall, the Realme X50 5G also came with 30W VOOC 4.0 Flash Charge support. Apart from this, the 3C site reveals little else, but it does hint at this new variant's launch in the future.

As per previous leaks, the Realme X50 Youth Edition 5G is tipped to feature a 6.55-inch LCD display with 60Hz refresh rate. It is expected to be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 1000 SoC, paired with 8GB RAM and up to 128GB of storage. The phone will reportedly come with a quad camera setup that includes a 16-megapixel main camera, an 8-megapixel wide-angle sensor, 2-megapixel macro camera, and a last 2-megapixel portrait camera. Up front, the phone will feature a 32-megapixel selfie camera. The Realme X50 Youth Edition is tipped to pack 5,000mAh battery with VOOC 4.0 fast charge.

There is no word from Realme regarding the unveil of this new variant, but the company should introduce teasers closer to its planned launch.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Realme X50 Youth Edition 5G, Realme X50 Youth Edition 5G Specifications, Realme
Tasneem Akolawala When not expelling tech wisdom, Tasneem feeds on good stories that strike on all those emotional chords. She loves road trips, a good laugh, and interesting people. She binges on movies, sitcoms, food, books, and DIY videos. More
LG G7 ThinQ Starts Receiving New Update With Wi-Fi Calling Support in India
Apple to Launch Over-Ear Headphones With Swappable Magnetic Parts Later This Year: Report

Related Stories

Realme X50 Youth Edition Spotted on 3C, 5G Support and 30W Fast Charging Tipped
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. 500,000 Hacked Zoom Accounts Being Sold on Dark Web: Report
  2. Government Tells Officials to Stay Off Zoom, Advises on How to Be Secure
  3. Redmi AirDots S True Wireless Earphones Launched
  4. OnePlus Teases Mystery Product Launch Today, Could It Be OnePlus 8 Lite?
  5. OnePlus 8 Pro, OnePlus 8 With Snapdragon 865 SoC, Up to 12GB RAM Launched
  6. iPhone SE (2020) With Apple A13 SoC, Touch ID Support Launched
  7. OnePlus 8 Pro, OnePlus 8 Price in India Could Be Different From the US
  8. Xiaomi Teases Launch of Mi Robot Vacuum Cleaner in India Tomorrow
  9. The Best Hindi Movies on Amazon Prime Video in India
  10. The Best Movies on Hotstar in India
#Latest Stories
  1. Google's Fast-Growing Meet Video Tool Getting Zoom-Like Layout, Gmail Link
  2. Facebook Steps Up Fight Against COVID-19 Misinformation With New Tool
  3. iPhone SE (2020) Unlikely to Make a Splash in China Due to Widespread 5G: Poll
  4. Google Launches YouTube Learning for Students, Play Store to Get Kids Section
  5. Free Unlimited Calls, Data Sought by Plea in Supreme Court During COVID-19 Lockdown
  6. Apple to Launch Over-Ear Headphones With Swappable Magnetic Parts Later This Year: Report
  7. Realme X50 Youth Edition Spotted on 3C, 5G Support and 30W Fast Charging Tipped
  8. LG G7 ThinQ Starts Receiving New Update With Wi-Fi Calling Support in India
  9. Oppo A92s Alleged Renders Surface Online, Colour Options Tipped
  10. TikTok To Disable Direct Messages for Users Under 16, Introduces Family Pairing for Better Parental Controls
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2020. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com