Realme X50 Youth Edition 5G has been spotted on China's 3C certification site, and the listing suggests 5G support and 30W fast charging. The Youth Edition model will probably be a slightly tweaked version of the base Realme X50 5G phone, launched last December. Realme has also launched the Realme X50 Pro 5G phone in India in February this year, and introduced it in China a little bit later. The Realme X50 Youth Edition had also been spotted on the MIIT certification site previously.

The Chinese 3C certification site lists the Realme X50 Youth Edition 5G with the model number RMX2052. The listing doesn't reveal much, except for upcoming 5G support and 30W fast charging support. To recall, the Realme X50 5G also came with 30W VOOC 4.0 Flash Charge support. Apart from this, the 3C site reveals little else, but it does hint at this new variant's launch in the future.

As per previous leaks, the Realme X50 Youth Edition 5G is tipped to feature a 6.55-inch LCD display with 60Hz refresh rate. It is expected to be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 1000 SoC, paired with 8GB RAM and up to 128GB of storage. The phone will reportedly come with a quad camera setup that includes a 16-megapixel main camera, an 8-megapixel wide-angle sensor, 2-megapixel macro camera, and a last 2-megapixel portrait camera. Up front, the phone will feature a 32-megapixel selfie camera. The Realme X50 Youth Edition is tipped to pack 5,000mAh battery with VOOC 4.0 fast charge.

There is no word from Realme regarding the unveil of this new variant, but the company should introduce teasers closer to its planned launch.