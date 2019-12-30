Technology News
Realme X50 Alleged Specifications Surface Online, Tip 64-Megapixel Quad Rear Camera Setup, 4,500mAh Battery

Realme X50 is said to pack a 32-megapixel main camera with Samsung’s ISOCELL Bright GD1 sensor.

By | Updated: 30 December 2019 11:01 IST
Realme X50 Alleged Specifications Surface Online, Tip 64-Megapixel Quad Rear Camera Setup, 4,500mAh Battery

Realme X50 will reportedly have a 3D curved glass design with Gorilla Glass 5

Highlights
  • Realme X50 is rumoured to pack a 6.67-inch full-HD+ display
  • It will come in three variants starting at CNY 2,199 (roughly Rs. 22,000)
  • Realme X50 is said to come equipped with a 4,500mAh battery

Realme has lately been teasing some key features of its upcoming 5G phone – the Realme X50 - and has already confirmed that the phone will be launched on January 7. Ahead of its official debut though, complete specifications and pricing details of the Realme X50 have allegedly surfaced online. As per the leak, the Realme X50 will feature a quad rear camera setup that will be headlined by a 64-megapixel camera, while the selfies will reportedly be handled by dual front cameras of 32-megapixel and 8-megapixel resolution each.

Realme X50 specifications (expected)

The Realme X50's leaked specifications and pricing information come courtesy of a tipster on Weibo, and compare the upcoming Realme phone's hardware against the freshly-launched Oppo Reno 3. The Realme X50 is said to pack a 6.67-inch full-HD+ (1080 x 2400 pixels) 2.5D curved display made by JDI with Gorilla Glass 5 protection. The phone will feature a 3D curved glass design on the back that will be protected by Gorilla Glass 5 and p2i hydrophobic coating as well.

Realme X50 will be powered by the Snapdragon 765G SoC, as the company has already confirmed, paired with up to 8GB of RAM and 256GB of UFS 2.1 storage. In the camera department, the Realme X50 will rely on a quad rear camera setup that will include a main 64-megapixel camera with the Samsung ISOCELL Bright GW1 sensor. It will be assisted by a 13-megapixel telephoto lens with 5x hybrid zoom support, an 8-megapixel wide-angle lens, and a 2-megapixel macro camera.

There is EIS onboard for stabilisation and negating hand movements, and a proprietary software-based image stabilisation technology as well. On the front is a 32-megapixel main selfie camera, accompanied by an 8-megapixel sensor. The upcoming Realme phone is said to come equipped with a 4,5000mAh battery with 30W fast charging support, and will weigh 185 grams. It will feature a USB Type-C port and a 3.5mm headphone jack.

Realme X50 price (expected)

As per the leaked specifications sheet, the Realme X50 will come in three variants. The base 6GB + 128GB variant is expected to be priced at CNY 2,199 (roughly Rs. 22,000), while the 8GB + 128GB model will carry a price tag of CNY 2,499 (roughly Rs. 25,000). The top-end 8GB + 256GB version of the Realme X50 will set buyers back by CNY 2,799 (roughly Rs. 28,000). We'll get to know more when the company officially lifts the covers from the Realme X50 at an event on January 7 in China.

