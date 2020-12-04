Technology News
Realme X50 Pro Getting Android 11-Based Realme UI 2.0 in India

Realme UI 2.0 brings in personalisation features, bug fixes, and a host of improvements.

By Jagmeet Singh | Updated: 4 December 2020 14:34 IST
Realme UI 2.0, based on Android 11, is now rolling out for Realme X50 Pro handsets in India

Highlights
  • Realme UI 2.0 was announced in September
  • Realme X50 Pro is getting the new update with version RMX2076PU_11.C.16
  • Realme UI 2.0 brings a list of new features to Realme X50 Pro

Realme X50 Pro is getting Realme UI 2.0, based on Android 11. The new software update has started rolling out in batches for Realme X50 Pro users in India. Realme unveiled the Realme UI 2.0 custom skin in September — shortly after Google released Android 11 for its Pixel phones. The Realme UI 2.0 update for Realme X50 Pro brings a list of features to personalise the user interface. It also carries bug fixes and many improvements.

After initially debuting as a preview version in September followed by a closed beta and then an open beta release, the Android 11-based Realme UI 2.0 update has now started rolling out for Realme X50 Pro in a staged manner. The update will randomly reach a limited number of users and will have a broader rollout in a few days, Realme announced in a post on the Realme Community forums.

How to get Android 11-based Realme UI 2.0 on Realme X50 Pro

To receive the Realme UI 2.0 update, your Realme X50 Pro smartphone needs to run on software version A.41. It should be noted that since the update is rolling out in batches at the current stage, it may take some time to reach your handset. The new experience will, however, debut initially for Realme X50 Pro users who are already testing Realme UI 2.0 in a beta version.

Realme noted in its forum post that the new software update may cause Realme X50 Pro to function a bit slow and consume more power during the initial days after receiving the new update.

“We request you to give some time to the smartphone (at least 5 hours) after the phone is fully charged or use the smartphone for three days normally, post which the smartphone should function normally,” the company said.

You can check for the latest Realme UI update on your Realme X50 Pro by going through the settings menu.

Realme UI 2.0 features

As per the changelog provided on the Realme Community forums, Realme UI 2.0 based on Android 11 brings software version RMX2076PU_11.C.16. The update allows users to create their own wallpapers by picking colours for their existing photos. It also brings support for third-party icons for apps. Additionally, Dark Mode on Realme UI has received three settings – enhanced, medium, and gentle. The update also enables wallpapers and icons to be adjusted to the Dark Mode.

The Realme UI 2.0 update also carries the ability to let users drag text, images, and files out of a floating window or from one app to another when using the split screen mode. It also optimises the editing page of the Smart Sidebar with the option to customise the order of items.

Realme has also added “Tone tunes” to allow users to link multiple notification tones as a single melody. Users can also select a time period for the Do Not Disturb mode. Further, there are optimisations for the preloaded Notes app as well as vibration effects and the available auto-brightness option.

The latest software update also brings a System Cloner tool to let users create a clone of their existing system. There is also an Immersive mode to reduce distractions while gaming. Similarly, the update brings a Sound Amplifier to amplify sound levels in a noisy environment. There is also a Sleep Capsule feature to let users schedule their downtime.

In addition to the major new features, Realme UI 2.0 is claimed by the company to offer a 45 percent improvement in system resource utilisation that will help bring a 32 percent increase in system speed and a 17 percent increase in frame rate stability over the previous software version.

Further reading: Realme X50 Pro, Realme UI 2.0, Android 11, Realme
Jagmeet Singh Jagmeet Singh writes about consumer technology for Gadgets 360, out of New Delhi. Jagmeet is a senior reporter for Gadgets 360, and has frequently written about apps, computer security, Internet services, and telecom developments. Jagmeet is available on Twitter at @JagmeetS13 or Email at jagmeets@ndtv.com. Please send in your leads and tips. More
