Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • Realme X50 Pro 5G Sale Today at 12 Noon via Flipkart, Company Website: Price, Offers, Specifications

Realme X50 Pro 5G Sale Today at 12 Noon via Flipkart, Company Website: Price, Offers, Specifications

Realme X50 Pro price in India starts at Rs. 37,999 for the base 6GB + 128GB model.

By Darab Mansoor Ali | Updated: 5 March 2020 07:30 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
Realme X50 Pro 5G Sale Today at 12 Noon via Flipkart, Company Website: Price, Offers, Specifications

Realme X50 Pro first went on sale on the day of the launch, on February 24

Highlights
  • Realme X50 Pro 5G includes a 90Hz refresh rate screen
  • The phone comes with 65W fast charging
  • Realme X50 Pro 5G was launched in India on February 24

Realme X50 Pro 5G, which was launched in India on February 24 with 5G support and 65W fast charging, will go on sale for the second time today, after its first sale took place on the day of the launch itself. The sale will take place on the company's official website and Flipkart, and will include offers like banking cashback, no-cost EMI, exchange discount, and Jio benefits. The phone, one of the first 5G-capable phones in India, comes with Snapdragon 865 processor, paired with up to 12GB of RAM. Both Rust Red and Moss Green colours of the phone will be up for sale today.

Realme X50 Pro 5G price in India, launch offers, sale timings
The Realme X50 Pro 5G sale will go live on Flipkart and Realme's official website at 12pm (noon). Offers include a 5 percent cashback on Flipkart Axis Bank credit card and Axis Bank Buzz credit card. Buyers on Flipkart will also be able to avail a no-cost EMI on the Realme X50 Pro 5G. On the Realme website, customers can avail offers like MobiKwik SuperCash worth Rs. 500 and an equivalent cashback in the form of Cashify Exchange, no-cost EMI, and Jio benefits worth Rs. 11,500.

The Realme X50 Pro price is set at Rs. 37,999 for the 6GB + 128GB variant, Rs. 39,999 for the 8GB + 128GB configuration, and at Rs. 44,999 for the top-spec 12GB + 256GB variant.

Realme X50 Pro 5G specifications
The Realme X50 Pro 5G, being the company's flagship offering, is powered by Snapdragon 865 chipset, paired with up to 12GB of RAM. It runs on Android 10 on the software front, with Realme UI on top. The phone features a 6.44-inch full HD+ hole-punch display with a 90Hz refresh rate and Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection.

The phone comes with a quad camera setup on the back, which houses a 64-megapixel primary sensor with f/1.8 aperture, accompanied by an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle shooter, a 12-megapixel telephoto camera, and a 2-megapixel portrait camera for bokeh capture. The front camera module on the phone also houses two sensors, a 32-megapixel main shooter and another 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle camera.

Connectivity-wise, the Realme X50 Pro 5G packs dual-mode 5G (NSA/ SA and mainstream bands), 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth v5.1, GPS, and a USB Type-C port. Additionally, It comes equipped with a 4,200mAh battery with support for 65W SuperDart charging.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Realme, Realme X50 Pro 5G, Realme X50 Pro 5G specifications, Realme X50 Pro 5G price
Oyo Said to Cut About 5,000 Jobs in Overhaul to Boost Profitability
Samsung Galaxy S20+ Gets Its First Update in India, Brings March Security Patch, Camera Improvements

Related Stories

Realme X50 Pro 5G Sale Today at 12 Noon via Flipkart, Company Website: Price, Offers, Specifications
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Realme 5i Gets a 128GB Storage Variant in India: What You Need to Know
  2. Redmi Note 9 Pro Specifications Tipped by Geekbench Listing
  3. How to Stay Prepared for Coronavirus: This Is Not a Buying Guide
  4. Redmi Note 9, Redmi Note 9 Pro: Expected Price in India, Specifications
  5. Coronavirus: Companies Make Tools Free to Encourage Work From Home
  6. Mumbai Man Among Winners of Apple’s iPhone Night Mode Photo Challenge
  7. How to Enable WhatsApp Dark Mode on Android and iPhone
  8. Realme UI Early Access Programme for Realme X2, Realme X2 Pro Launched
  9. Redmi Note 9 Series to Launch in India on March 12: What You Need to Know
  10. OnePlus 8 and OnePlus 8 Pro May Launch as Soon as April 14
#Latest Stories
  1. Realme X50 Pro 5G Sale Today at 12 Noon via Flipkart, Company Website: Price, Offers, Specifications
  2. Samsung Galaxy M31 to Go on Sale for First Time Today Via Amazon, Samsung.com: Price, Offers, Specifications
  3. Realme 6 Pro, Realme 6, Realme Band Launch in India Today: Expected Price, Specifications, How to Watch Live Stream
  4. Huawei P40 Leaked Hands-On Tips a Thicker Frame, Periscope Lens
  5. Samsung Galaxy S20+ Gets Its First Update in India, Brings March Security Patch, Camera Improvements
  6. Oyo Said to Cut About 5,000 Jobs in Overhaul to Boost Profitability
  7. Honeywell Unveils Plan to Launch 'World's Most Powerful Quantum Computer'
  8. Samsung Galaxy A71 5G With 25W Fast Charging Support Receives 3C Certification in China
  9. Are You Digitally Literate? Here's What the Government Thinks
  10. ISRO Young Scientist Programme Registrations Close on Thursday
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2020. All rights reserved.