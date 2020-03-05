Realme X50 Pro 5G, which was launched in India on February 24 with 5G support and 65W fast charging, will go on sale for the second time today, after its first sale took place on the day of the launch itself. The sale will take place on the company's official website and Flipkart, and will include offers like banking cashback, no-cost EMI, exchange discount, and Jio benefits. The phone, one of the first 5G-capable phones in India, comes with Snapdragon 865 processor, paired with up to 12GB of RAM. Both Rust Red and Moss Green colours of the phone will be up for sale today.

Realme X50 Pro 5G price in India, launch offers, sale timings

The Realme X50 Pro 5G sale will go live on Flipkart and Realme's official website at 12pm (noon). Offers include a 5 percent cashback on Flipkart Axis Bank credit card and Axis Bank Buzz credit card. Buyers on Flipkart will also be able to avail a no-cost EMI on the Realme X50 Pro 5G. On the Realme website, customers can avail offers like MobiKwik SuperCash worth Rs. 500 and an equivalent cashback in the form of Cashify Exchange, no-cost EMI, and Jio benefits worth Rs. 11,500.

The Realme X50 Pro price is set at Rs. 37,999 for the 6GB + 128GB variant, Rs. 39,999 for the 8GB + 128GB configuration, and at Rs. 44,999 for the top-spec 12GB + 256GB variant.

Realme X50 Pro 5G specifications

The Realme X50 Pro 5G, being the company's flagship offering, is powered by Snapdragon 865 chipset, paired with up to 12GB of RAM. It runs on Android 10 on the software front, with Realme UI on top. The phone features a 6.44-inch full HD+ hole-punch display with a 90Hz refresh rate and Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection.

The phone comes with a quad camera setup on the back, which houses a 64-megapixel primary sensor with f/1.8 aperture, accompanied by an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle shooter, a 12-megapixel telephoto camera, and a 2-megapixel portrait camera for bokeh capture. The front camera module on the phone also houses two sensors, a 32-megapixel main shooter and another 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle camera.

Connectivity-wise, the Realme X50 Pro 5G packs dual-mode 5G (NSA/ SA and mainstream bands), 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth v5.1, GPS, and a USB Type-C port. Additionally, It comes equipped with a 4,200mAh battery with support for 65W SuperDart charging.