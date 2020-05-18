Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • Realme X50 Pro Player Edition Teased to Pack Snapdragon 865 SoC, Key Specifications and Price Tipped

Realme X50 Pro Player Edition Teased to Pack Snapdragon 865 SoC, Key Specifications and Price Tipped

A Realme phone rumoured to be Realme X50 Pro Player Edition was spotted on TENAA, tipping RAM and storage options.

By Abhik Sengupta | Updated: 18 May 2020 15:13 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
Realme X50 Pro Player Edition Teased to Pack Snapdragon 865 SoC, Key Specifications and Price Tipped

Photo Credit: Weibo

Realme has confirmed there will be four cameras on the back of Realme X50 Pro Player Edition

Highlights
  • Realme X50 Pro Player Edition is tipped to come in three colour options
  • The phone will launch on May 25
  • A tipster claims that the phone will come with a 48-megapixel main camera

Realme X50 Pro Player Edition was confirmed to be launched on May 25 by Realme last week. Now ahead of its launch, the company has revealed that the upcoming Realme phone will be powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 SoC and will pack LPDDR5 RAM and UFS 3.1 storage. Meanwhile, the phone was also spotted on China's regulatory body TENAA's website, indicating its key specifications. Additionally, a notable tipster has also tipped the alleged pricing and camera details of the upcoming Realme phone. From the alleged specifications, it is speculated that the Realme X50 Pro Player Edition will come with downgraded cameras compared to the Realme X50 Pro 5G.

Realme X50 Pro Player Edition specifications (expected)

Last week, Realme via its Weibo account confirmed that the Reame X50 Pro Player Edition will come with quad rear cameras - similar to the Realme X50 Pro 5G that was launched in India in February. Through a new post on the Chinese micro-blogging site today, Realme has confirmed the that the phone will be powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 SoC and will pack LPDDR5 RAM and UFS 3.1 storage. Moreover, a separate post revealed that the phone will come with 5G support and Wi-Fi 6.

Previously, it was also reported that the Realme X50 Pro Player Edition will carry the model number RMX2072. A Realme phone with the same model number has been listed on TENAA website, therefore, it is speculated that the aforementioned smartphone on the site is Realme X50 Pro Player Edition. According to the TENAA website, the Realme phone will be offered in Red, Dark Black, and Silver White colour options. It was reported that the phone will feature a 6.44-inch AMOLED display that has Full HD+ resolution of 1,080x2,400 pixels. Moreover, the Realme X50 Pro Player Edition is said to come in three RAM variants namely, 6GB RAM, 8GB RAM, and 12GB RAM. Further, the phone is said to be offered in 128GB, 256GB, and 512GB onboard storage options. It is speculated that the upcoming Realme phone will run Android 10.

The TENAA website also hinted that the Realme X50 Pro Player Edition will carry an in-display fingerprint sensor along with gravity sensor, distance sensor, and light sensor. Lastly, it was highlighted that the phone will measure 159.0×74.2×8.9mm and weigh 209 grams, adding that there's a 2,055mAh battery as well. The battery capacity listed on TENAA is likely wrong.

A notable tipster, Digital Chat Station (translated) further indicated that the quad rear camera setup will include a 48-megapixel main camera, instead of a 64-megapixel primary camera as seen on Realme X50 Pro 5G. The tipster claimed that there will also be an 8-megapixel secondary camera along with two more 2-megapixel shooters. The same rear camera specifications were highlighted in TENAA listing. It was added that the phone will come with a dual selfie camera setup that will include a 16-megapixel camera and a 2-megapixel camera. Additionally, the tipster claims that Realme X50 Pro Player Edition will pack a 4,200mAh battery, which is more likely to be accurate than the 2,055mAh listed on TENAA.

Realme X50 Pro Player Edition price (expected)

Lastly, the tipster claims that the Realme X50 Pro Player Edition will cost CNY 3,299 (roughly Rs. 32,000) for the 8GB RAM + 128GB storage variant. As mentioned, Realme has only confirmed a handful number of specifications for the Realme X50 Pro Player Edition, therefore, the details highlighted on TENAA and by the tipster should be taken with a pinch of salt.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Realme, Realme X50 Pro Player Edition, Realme X50 Pro, Realme X50 Pro Player Edition price, Realme X50 Pro Player Edition specifications
Abhik Sengupta Abhik Sengupta writes about smartphones and tablets for Gadgets 360, out of Delhi. Abhik is working as a sub-editor for Gadgets 360 and has also frequently written about mobile apps and data privacy. Abhik is available on Twitter at @abhiksengupta and can be reached out on abhiks@ndtv.com. More
Reliance Aims for 2 Crore Jio Fiber Subscribers, 5 Crore Den and Hathway Users

Related Stories

Realme X50 Pro Player Edition Teased to Pack Snapdragon 865 SoC, Key Specifications and Price Tipped
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Redmi Note 9 Pro Max First Impressions
  2. OnePlus 8 Will Go on Sale Today at 2pm on Amazon
  3. Realme Narzo 10 Review
  4. Realme TV Teaser Reveals Key Features and Specifications of Upcoming Television
  5. Here Are All the Cheat Codes for GTA V on the PC
  6. Reliance Aims for 2 Crore Jio Fiber Subscribers
  7. E-Commerce Companies May Resume Full Services From Today
  8. Nokia 6.3 May Be Powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 730 SoC
  9. Oppo Suspends Operations at Plant After 6 Workers Test COVID-19 Positive
  10. Realme Narzo 10A First Impressions
#Latest Stories
  1. Airtel Announced 'Work@Home' Solutions for Businesses
  2. Mi 10 Goes on Sale in India via Amazon, Mi Store: Price in India, Offers, Specifications
  3. MediaTek Announces Octa-Core Dimensity 820 5G Chipset Optimised for Premium User Experiences
  4. Realme X50 Pro Player Edition Teased to Pack Snapdragon 865 SoC, Key Specifications and Price Tipped
  5. Oppo Suspends Operations at Greater Noida Plant After 6 Workers Test COVID-19 Positive
  6. Reliance Aims for 2 Crore Jio Fiber Subscribers, 5 Crore Den and Hathway Users
  7. Tata Sky HD+ Upgrade Price Reduced to Rs. 5,999 for Existing Subscribers
  8. Swiggy Lays Off 1,100 Employees, Shuts Down Cloud Kitchens to Mitigate Coronavirus Impact
  9. Realme TV Teaser Confirms MediaTek Processor, Dolby Audio in Upcoming Television: Key Features and Specifications Revealed
  10. Moto G8 Power Lite to Launch in India on May 21, Flipkart Teaser Page Reveals
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2020. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com