Realme X50 Pro Player Edition With Snapdragon 865 SoC, Quad Rear Cameras Launched: Price, Specifications

Realme X50 Pro Player Edition price starts at CNY 2,699 (roughly Rs. 28,700) for the base, 6GB variant.

By Jagmeet Singh | Updated: 25 May 2020 15:09 IST
Realme X50 Pro Player Edition With Snapdragon 865 SoC, Quad Rear Cameras Launched: Price, Specifications

Realme X50 Pro Player Edition comes with a dual hole-punch display design

Highlights
  • Realme X50 Pro Player Edition is available for pre-orders in China
  • The phone has a 90Hz refresh rate
  • Realme X50 Pro Player Edition comes in two distinct colour options

Realme X50 Pro Player Edition has been unveiled as the company's newest 5G smartphone. The new model is a cheaper version of the Realme X50 Pro 5G that debuted earlier this year. The Realme X50 Pro Player Edition comes with a 90Hz display and is powered by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 SoC. The phone also has a quad rear camera setup and includes Dolby Atmos as well as Hi-Res Audio technologies. Further, the Realme X50 Pro Player Edition comes with a Tactile Engine and 4D game vibration sense 2.0. The smartphone also includes a Vapour Chamber along with a multilayer solid graphite for thermal management.

Realme X50 Pro Player Edition price in India, availability details

The Realme X50 Pro Player Edition price is set at CNY 2,699 (roughly Rs. 28,700) for the 6GB variant, while its 8GB option is priced at CNY 2,999 (roughly Rs. 32,000) and the 12GB option carries a price tag of CNY 3,299 (roughly Rs. 35,100). There are Lightspeed Silver and Phantom Black colour options to choose from. The phone is currently available for pre-orders in China, with first sale scheduled for June 1. However, details about its global launch are yet to be revealed.

Realme X50 Pro Player Edition specifications, features

The dual-SIM (Nano) Realme X50 Pro Player Edition runs Android 10 with Realme UI and features a 6.44-inch full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) Super AMOLED display with a 20:9 aspect ratio and 90Hz refresh rate. The display panel also has a dual hole-punch design for selfie cameras. Under the hood, there is the Snapdragon 865 SoC, coupled with Adreno 650 GPU and up to 12GB of LPDDR5 RAM. The smartphone also comes with the quad rear camera setup that includes a 48-megapixel primary Sony IMX586 sensor with an f/1.8 lens. The camera setup also houses an 8-megapixel secondary sensor with an f/2.3 ultra-wide-angle lens that has an field-of-view (FoV) of 119 degrees, 2-megapixel tertiary depth sensor with an f/2.4 lens and a 2-megapixel quaternary sensor with an f/2.4 macro lens.

For selfies, the Realme X50 Pro Player Edition has a 16-megapixel primary Sony IMX 471 sensor with an f/2.5 lens and a 2-megapixel depth sensor with an f/2.4 lens.

The Realme X50 Pro Player Edition has 128GB of UFS 3.1 storage that doesn't support expansion through a microSD card slot. Connectivity options on the phone include 4G LTE, 5G (SA and NSA), Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth v5.1, GPS/ A-GPS, NFC, and a USB Type-C port. Sensors on board include an accelerometer, ambient light sensor, gyroscope, magnetometer, and a proximity sensor. The phone also has an in-display fingerprint sensor.

Realme has provided a 4,100mAh battery that supports 30W SuperDart fast charging support. Besides, the phone measures 159x74.2x8.9mm and weighs 209 grams.

Is Redmi Note 9 Pro Max the best affordable camera phone in India? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Realme X50 Pro Player Edition

Realme X50 Pro Player Edition

Display 6.44-inch
Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 865
Front Camera 16-megapixel
Rear Camera 48-megapixel + 8-megapixel + 2-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 6GB
Storage 128GB
Battery Capacity 4100mAh
OS Android 10
Resolution 1080x2400 pixels
Realme X50 Pro Player Edition price, Realme X50 Pro Player Edition specifications, Realme X50 Pro Player Edition, Realme X50 Pro Play, Realme
Realme X50 Pro Player Edition With Snapdragon 865 SoC, Quad Rear Cameras Launched: Price, Specifications
