Realme X50 Pro Starts Receiving July 2020 Update With Game Space Autoplay, Optimisations, More

Realme X50 Pro gets bug fix update along with July 2020 Android Security patch.

By Aditya Shenoy | Updated: 3 August 2020 19:28 IST
Realme X50 Pro gets new software update RMX2076PU_11.A.29 with the July 2020 Android security patch.

Highlights
  • Realme X50 Pro gets 5G quick toggles in this update
  • It addresses the battery drain issue while playing PUBG Mobile
  • RMX2076PU_11.A.29 update also brings a fix for Bluetooth audio bugs

Realme is currently rolling out this software update and took to its Realme Community forum to confirm the software update and list out the changelog for this update. This roll-out is happening in a phased manner and will reach all Realme X50 Pro users in due time. The update brings bug fixes, new features, optimisations and updates the device to the July 2020 Android security patch.

Realme took to its Realme Community forum to announce the new software update for the Realme X50 Pro. This new software update has the RMX2076PU_11.A.29 build number. The company has also posted a detailed changelog which mentions changes such as 5G switch toggles being added in the notification panel. It also mentions that the Autoplay feature has been added to Game Space.

The update brings with it a host of optimisations to the flight mode, swipe back gesture, and brightness adjustment in power saving mode, along with an automatic mechanism for power saving mode that switches the mode off when the device is charged.

Realme has also mentioned improvements to network performance for stability, sorting out the power consumption issue with PUBG Mobile, and brings a fix for heating issues while gaming. The Realme X50 Pro also gets a fix for Bluetooth audio and notification sound for NFC file transfers.

The software update for the Realme X50 Pro is rolling out over-the-air in a staged manner. The file size of the OTA update is unknown at the moment. If you own a Realme X50 Pro you will get a notification when the update hits your phone. Alternatively, you can also look for the update by going to Settings > Software Update.

Realme X50 Pro 5G

Realme X50 Pro 5G

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Top-end Snapdragon 865 SoC
  • 5G ready
  • Impressive display and sound quality
  • Extremely quick charging
  • Great value for money
  • Bad
  • 4K video and Night Mode need improvements
  • Relatively heavy and slippery
  • No wireless charging or IP rating
Read detailed Realme X50 Pro 5G review
Display 6.44-inch
Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 865
Front Camera 32-megapixel + 8-megapixel
Rear Camera 64-megapixel + 8-megapixel + 12-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 6GB
Storage 128GB
Battery Capacity 4200mAh
OS Android 10
Resolution 1080x2400 pixels
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Realme X50 Pro, Realme X50 Pro 5G, Realme X50 Pro Software
Aditya Shenoy Aditya Shenoy writes reviews smartphones, wearables, headphones and speakers for Gadgets 360, out of Mumbai. Aditya is a reviewer for Gadgets 360 and has written extensively about smartphones, software updates, and upcoming devices. Aditya is available on Twitter at @adishenoy, and you can mail him at adityashenoy@ndtv.com, so please send in your leads and tips. More
Vivo S7 With Dual Selfie Cameras, Snapdragon 765G SoC Launched: Price, Specifications

