Realme X50 Pro Android 11 Preview Release Programme Kicked Off in India

Realme X50 Pro users need to update their phone to the Realme UI version RMX2076PU_11.A.35 to participate in the Android 11 Preview release programme.

By Jagmeet Singh | Updated: 8 September 2020 15:44 IST
Realme X50 Pro has been teased to receive Android 11 along with Realme UI 2.0 soon

Highlights
  • Realme X50 Pro Android 11 Preview is limited to 100 participants
  • Users may face issues after installing Android 11 Preview
  • Realme X50 Pro received Android 11 Beta 1 in July

Realme X50 Pro Android 11 Preview release programme has been launched in India to provide users with the latest experience, the Chinese smartphone maker announced through a forum post on Tuesday. The new programme is limited to 100 participants. It brings Android 11 along with the latest developments in Realme UI. In June, Realme announced Android 11 Beta 1 for the Realme X50 Pro. That update reached the smartphone in July to offer a glimpse of what's coming with the next-generation Android.

Realme X50 Pro users need to update their phone to the Realme UI version RMX2076PU_11.A.35 to participate in the Android 11 Preview release programme. Once the latest software is installed, users can apply for the new development by going through the Trial version option within the Software Update Settings menu.

In its community forums post, Realme has advised users to back up their personal data before beginning with the Android 11 Preview release programme. The phone is also required to have more than 5GB of storage space and over 60 percent battery.

“Some third-party application versions might not be compatible with Android 11 yet. Therefore, it is recommended to update all your applications to the latest version available in the Play Store before updating to the Android 11 Preview,” the company said in the forum post.

Realme has also warned that being a preview version, the new software may have unpredictable effects. Some functions may not operate properly because of third-party firmware incompatibility, the company added.

Participants of the Android 11 Preview release programme have been provided with the option to roll back to Android 10. However, the data stored on the phone will be erased in the rollback process. It is worth noting that users who roll back to Android 10 will not be able to re-join the Android 11 Preview programme.

It is important to note that since the programme is limited to 100 participants, there are chances that you might not be selected as an early tester. Nevertheless, Realme has promised to update the Realme X50 Pro to Android 11. You'll, thus, receive the update following its public release.

Realme is one of the few smartphone vendors who are providing a glimpse of Android 11 along with their proprietary features. Realme India CEO Madhav Sheth showed an image showing Realme UI 2.0 along with Android 11 on the Realme X50 Pro in a tweet posted on Monday.

 

A couple of months back, Realme brought the Android 11 Beta 1 update for the Realme X50 Pro. Realme sibling and a part of its parent company BBK Electronics, OnePlus, has also offered Android 11 Developer Preview for the OnePlus 8 and OnePlus 8 Pro.

Why are smartphone prices rising in India? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Android 11 Preview, Realme X50 Pro, Android 11, Realme
PUBG Mobile Update 1.0 Is Live, Brings New Erangel Map, Visual and Gameplay Changes

