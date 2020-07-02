Technology News
Realme X50 Pro Android 11 Beta 1 Now Available in India: How to Download and Install

Realme X50 Pro users will need to take a backup of their data before installing the beta as it will wipe all current data on the phone.

By Vineet Washington | Updated: 2 July 2020 18:43 IST
Realme X50 Pro is amongst the first Realme smartphones to receive the Android 11 Beta 1 build

Highlights
  • Realme X50 Pro gets Android 11 beta 1 in India
  • Realme has shared the required files and instructions to install the OS
  • Realme X50 Pro is the first Realme phone to get Android 11 beta 1

Realme X50 Pro has started receiving Android 11 beta 1 as part of the company's India Android 11 Developer Preview Programme, which is meant for those interested in trying out the new OS. The development was shared on the Realme community page along with instructions on how users can install the new version of Android. Realme had announced back when Google released Android 11 beta 1 that the Realme X50 Pro will be among the first smartphones to get the latest iteration of the OS in early July and now the company has made good on its promise.

 

 

The Realme community post states that Realme X50 Pro users need to have the model number RMX2076PU with the latest build of Android 10 - RMX2076PU_11.A.25 – for this update to work. The company also states that this update is for developers only and interested users should not flash it on their daily use phones since it has different stability and performance issues on all devices.

How to install Android 11 beta 1 on Realme X50 Pro

To install Android 11 beta 1 on your Relame X50 Pro, the company recommends that you should first back up your data as this update will wipe all of it. Once all data has been backed up:

1. Head to the community page and download the right file depending on your current build version, i.e. , RMX2076PU_11.A.25 or RMX2076PU_11_C.03. Note that if you are on an older version of Android, you will first have to flash the RMX2076PU_11.A.25 firmware and then Android 11 beta 1 firmware RMX2076PU_11_C.03.
2. If you have downloaded the file on your desktop, move it to your Realme X50 Pro. If it is already on your phone, use the file manager to locate the file and tap on it.
3. You will be prompted to back up your data, which if you have already done, tap Next.
4. You will see another prompt for backing up your data, tap Next.
5. Next will be a confirmation for the update on which you will have to tap on Upgrade Now

Wait for the process to complete and you should boot into Android 11 beta 1 on your Realme X50 Pro.

Back when Google announced the Android 11 beta 1, most manufacturers also made announcements (OnePlus, Xiaomi, Poco, and Oppo) of their top-tier phones getting the beta. Realme was also one of the manufacturers and Madhav Sheth, CEO of Realme India, himself tweeted that Realme X50 Pro users in India will get the chance to try out Android 11 beta 1 on their phones. Now, it is finally happening.

Is Realme TV the best TV under Rs. 15,000 in India? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Realme X50 Pro 5G

Realme X50 Pro 5G

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Top-end Snapdragon 865 SoC
  • 5G ready
  • Impressive display and sound quality
  • Extremely quick charging
  • Great value for money
  • Bad
  • 4K video and Night Mode need improvements
  • Relatively heavy and slippery
  • No wireless charging or IP rating
Read detailed Realme X50 Pro 5G review
Display 6.44-inch
Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 865
Front Camera 32-megapixel + 8-megapixel
Rear Camera 64-megapixel + 8-megapixel + 12-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 6GB
Storage 128GB
Battery Capacity 4200mAh
OS Android 10
Resolution 1080x2400 pixels
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Realme, Realme X50 Pro, Realme X50 Pro Android 11 Beta 1
