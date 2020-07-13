Realme X50 Pro 5G will go on sale in India today at 12pm (noon) via Flipkart and Realme India website. The phone was launched in the country in February and has witnessed multiple flash sales. However, its last flash sale was held in March, and the phone is finally going to be put on sale once again after more than four months of being unavailable. The Realme X50 Pro 5G comes with quad rear cameras, Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 SoC, and a 4,200mAh battery. It also has dual front cameras for selfie and video calling.

Realme X50 Pro 5G price in India, offers

During its absence from the Indian market, the Realme X50 Pro 5G had witnessed a price increase due to a hike in GST rate on smartphones. The Realme X50 Pro 5G price starts at Rs. 39,999 for the 6GB + 128GB storage model. Its 8GB + 128GB storage option carries a price tag of Rs. 41,999 while the 12GB + 256GB storage variant is available at Rs. 47,999. All the storage variants come in Moss Green and Rust Red colour options. Customers can purchase the phone via Flipkart and Realme.com.

Customers can avail Realme exchange offer on the company website. Flipkart is offering 5 percent cashback on Flipkart Axis Bank Credit Card and 5 percent discount on Axis Bank Buzz Credit Card.

As mentioned, the Realme phone debuted in India in February.

Realme X50 Pro 5G specifications

The dual-SIM (Nano) Realme X50 Pro 5G runs on Android 10 with Realme UI on top. It sports a 6.44-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,400 pixels) display with 90Hz refresh rate and Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection. The Realme phone is powered by octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 SoC, coupled with up to 12GB RAM. Realme has provided 128GB and 256GB of UFS 3.0+ storage on the X50 Pro 5G.

The quad rear camera setup includes a 64-megapixel primary camera with f/1.8 aperture, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle camera with f/2.3 aperture, a 12-megapixel telephoto camera with f/2.5 aperture, and lastly, a 2-megapixel portrait camera with f/2.4 aperture. The Realme X50 Pro 5G further packs dual front camera setup that houses a 32-megapixel main camera and an 8-megapixel secondary camera.

Its connectivity options include 5G, 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth v5.1, GPS/ A-GPS, and USB Type-C port for charging. The Realme X50 Pro 5G packs a 4,200mAh battery with 65W Super Dart charging.

