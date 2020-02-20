Technology News
Realme X50 Pro 5G Price in India Said to Be Around Rs. 50,000

The Realme X50 Pro 5G handset will be launched simultaneously in Spain and India by Realme.

By Press Trust of India | Updated: 20 February 2020 13:04 IST
Photo Credit: Twitter/ Realme Europe

Photo Credit: Twitter/ Realme Europe

Realme X50 Pro 5G handset will be launched simultaneously in Spain and India

Highlights
  • Realme will become one of the first brands to unveil 5G phone in India
  • 5G network isn't available in India currently
  • Realme X50 Pro 5G 5G handset will be powered with 865 Snapdragon chipset

The first 5G-enabled handset in India to be launched by Chinese smartphone maker, realme – the X50 Pro 5G, is likely to cost around Rs. 50,000, a company official said on Wednesday. The 'Realme' that came into existence in 2018 is all set to become one of the first brands to unveil 5G ready smartphone in India on February 24, even though the "network is not available in the country", he claimed.

Realme 5G handset will be powered with 865 Snapdragon chipset and available at around Rs. 50,000,” an official, who did not wish to be identified, told PTI.

A leading website, which compares mobile phones, estimates that the price of 5G smartphone handset with a lower chipset version could be available at Rs. 25,790 per unit. The company wants to offer future-ready products and people, who travel aboard, can use the handset as the technology is available in many developed countries, the official said.

The Realme X50 Pro 5G handset will be launched simultaneously in Spain and India by Realme after the world's largest mobile trade show, MWC Barcelona 2020, was cancelled due to outbreak of coronavirus. iQoo, a new smartphone brand from China, is also likely to announce its 5G phone on February 25 in the form of iQoo 3.

Further reading: Realme X50 Pro 5G, Realme

Further reading: Realme X50 Pro 5G, Realme
Realme X50 Pro 5G Price in India Said to Be Around Rs. 50,000
