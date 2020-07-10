Realme X50 Pro 5G is all set to go on sale in India on July 13 after a long wait. The phone was launched in the country in February, and has been sold via flash sales ever since. The last flash sale of the Realme X50 Pro 5G was held in March, and the phone is finally going to be put on sale once again after more than four months of being unavailable. During its absence from the market, the Realme X50 Pro 5G also saw a price increase due to GST rate hike on smartphones from 12 percent to 18 percent.

Realme X50 Pro 5G price in India, sale

The Realme X50 Pro 5G revised price in India start at Rs. 39,999 for the 6GB + 128GB storage option. It will now be sold at Rs. 41,999 for the 8GB + 128GB storage option and at Rs. 47,999 for the 12GB + 256GB storage option. The phone will be available on July 13 at 12pm (noon) IST via Flipkart and Realme.com. It will be available in two colour options – Moss Green and Rust Red.

The Realme X50 Pro price has increased by up to Rs. 3,000. It was launched at Rs. 37,999 for the 6GB + 128GB variant, Rs. 39,999 for the 8GB + 128GB configuration, and at Rs. 44,999 for the top-spec 12GB + 256GB variant.

Many smartphone OEMs have seen disruptions in production and supply due to the COVID-19 crisis causing delays in phone availability.

Realme X50 Pro 5G specifications

The Realme X50 Pro 5G runs on Android 10 with Realme UI on top and features a 6.44-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,400 pixels) display with 90Hz refresh rate and Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection. Under the hood, the phone has the octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 SoC, paired with Adreno 650 GPU and up to 12GB of RAM. Realme has provided 128GB and 256GB of UFS 3.0+ storage on the X50 Pro 5G.

There is a quad rear camera setup on the Realme X50 Pro 5G that includes a 64-megapixel primary shooter with an f/1.8, six-piece lens. The camera setup also includes an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle shooter, 12-megapixel telephoto shooter, and a 2-megapixel portrait camera. The smartphone also has a dual selfie camera setup at the front that includes a 32-megapixel Sony IMX 616 primary sensor with an f/2.5 lens and an 8-megapixel secondary sensor with an ultra-wide-angle lens.

There is a 4,200mAh battery with 65W Super Dart charging integrated inside the Realme X50 Pro 5G. Connectivity options include 5G (NSA/ SA and mainstream bands), 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth v5.1, GPS/ A-GPS, and USB Type-C port. It is equipped with an in-display fingerprint sensor.

Is Realme TV the best TV under Rs. 15,000 in India? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.