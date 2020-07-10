Technology News
Realme X50 Pro 5G’s First Sale in Four Months to Take Place on July 13: Price in India, Specifications

Realme X50 Pro 5G price in India was increased by up to Rs. 3,000 due to the GST rate hike on smartphones.

By Tasneem Akolawala | Updated: 10 July 2020 12:10 IST
Realme X50 Pro 5G will be offered in two colours – Moss Green and Rust Red

Highlights
  • Realme X50 Pro 5G sale will begin at 12pm (noon) on July 13
  • The phone will be available after more than four months of sabbatical
  • The Realme X50 Pro 5G is powered by the Snapdragon 865 SoC

Realme X50 Pro 5G is all set to go on sale in India on July 13 after a long wait. The phone was launched in the country in February, and has been sold via flash sales ever since. The last flash sale of the Realme X50 Pro 5G was held in March, and the phone is finally going to be put on sale once again after more than four months of being unavailable. During its absence from the market, the Realme X50 Pro 5G also saw a price increase due to GST rate hike on smartphones from 12 percent to 18 percent.

Realme X50 Pro 5G price in India, sale

The Realme X50 Pro 5G revised price in India start at Rs. 39,999 for the 6GB + 128GB storage option. It will now be sold at Rs. 41,999 for the 8GB + 128GB storage option and at Rs. 47,999 for the 12GB + 256GB storage option. The phone will be available on July 13 at 12pm (noon) IST via Flipkart and Realme.com. It will be available in two colour options – Moss Green and Rust Red.

The Realme X50 Pro price has increased by up to Rs. 3,000. It was launched at Rs. 37,999 for the 6GB + 128GB variant, Rs. 39,999 for the 8GB + 128GB configuration, and at Rs. 44,999 for the top-spec 12GB + 256GB variant.

Many smartphone OEMs have seen disruptions in production and supply due to the COVID-19 crisis causing delays in phone availability.

Realme X50 Pro 5G specifications

The Realme X50 Pro 5G runs on Android 10 with Realme UI on top and features a 6.44-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,400 pixels) display with 90Hz refresh rate and Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection. Under the hood, the phone has the octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 SoC, paired with Adreno 650 GPU and up to 12GB of RAM. Realme has provided 128GB and 256GB of UFS 3.0+ storage on the X50 Pro 5G.

There is a quad rear camera setup on the Realme X50 Pro 5G that includes a 64-megapixel primary shooter with an f/1.8, six-piece lens. The camera setup also includes an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle shooter, 12-megapixel telephoto shooter, and a 2-megapixel portrait camera. The smartphone also has a dual selfie camera setup at the front that includes a 32-megapixel Sony IMX 616 primary sensor with an f/2.5 lens and an 8-megapixel secondary sensor with an ultra-wide-angle lens.

There is a 4,200mAh battery with 65W Super Dart charging integrated inside the Realme X50 Pro 5G. Connectivity options include 5G (NSA/ SA and mainstream bands), 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth v5.1, GPS/ A-GPS, and USB Type-C port. It is equipped with an in-display fingerprint sensor.

Realme X50 Pro 5G

Realme X50 Pro 5G

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Top-end Snapdragon 865 SoC
  • 5G ready
  • Impressive display and sound quality
  • Extremely quick charging
  • Great value for money
  • Bad
  • 4K video and Night Mode need improvements
  • Relatively heavy and slippery
  • No wireless charging or IP rating
Read detailed Realme X50 Pro 5G review
Display 6.44-inch
Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 865
Front Camera 32-megapixel + 8-megapixel
Rear Camera 64-megapixel + 8-megapixel + 12-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 6GB
Storage 128GB
Battery Capacity 4200mAh
OS Android 10
Resolution 1080x2400 pixels
Tasneem Akolawala Tasneem Akolawala is a Senior Reporter for Gadgets 360. Her reporting expertise encompasses smartphones, wearables, apps, social media, and the overall tech industry. She reports out of Mumbai, and also writes about the ups and downs in the Indian telecom sector. Tasneem can be reached on Twitter at @MuteRiot, and leads, tips, and releases can be sent to tasneema@ndtv.com. More
