Realme X50 Pro Next Sale on March 5: Check Price in India, Specifications, Offers

Realme X50 Pro 5G buyers can avail banking discounts, exchange offers, no-cost EMI, and more on the flagship phone during its next sale.

By Nadeem Sarwar | Updated: 25 February 2020 16:08 IST
Realme X50 Pro 5G will be up for grabs in Moss Green and Rust Red colour options

Highlights
  • Realme X50 Pro 5G features a 12-megapixel telephoto camera
  • It packs a 4,200mAh battery with 65W Super Dart charge support
  • Realme X50 Pro 5G features a dual selfie camera setup

Realme X50 Pro, the first 5G flagship phone from the Oppo spinoff, is all set go on its next sale early next month. The Snapdragon 865-powered Realme phone's second sale will be held on March 5 via the company's official website and Flipkart. Potential Realme X50 Pro buyers can avail offers such as banking cashback, no-cost EMI, exchange discount, and Jio benefits. As for the phone itself, it packs a quad rear camera setup that is headlined by a 64-megapixel sensor, support for 65W SuperDart flash charge technology, and dual selfie cameras.

The Realme X50 Pro 5G's next sale will start at 12pm (noon) via Flipkart and the official Realme India e-store. Sale offers on the Realme phone include 5 percent cashback on Flipkart Axis Bank Credit Card and Axis Bank Buzz credit card, and no-cost EMI via Flipkart. As for purchases made from the Realme website, buyers can avail offers such as MobiKwik SuperCash worth Rs. 500 and an equivalent cashback in the form of Cashify Exchange, no-cost EMI, and Jio benefits worth Rs. 11,500.

 

Realme X50 Pro price in India

Realme X50 Pro 5G starts at Rs. 37,999 for the 6GB RAM + 128GB variant, while the phone's 8GB RAM + 128GB storage model will set buyers back by Rs. 39,999. The top-end 12GB RAM + 256GB Realme X50 Pro 5G configuration carries a price tag of Rs. 44,999. It will be up for grabs in a choice of two colours – Rust Red and Moss Green.

Realme X50 Pro specifications

The dual-SIM (Nano) Realme X50 Pro 5G runs Android 10 on the software side with Realme UI on top. It features a 6.44-inch full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) display protected by Corning Gorilla Glass 5 and has a 90Hz refresh rate. It is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 SoC, coupled with up to 12GB of RAM.

Realme X50 Pro 5G's quad rear camera setup is highlighted by a 64-megapixel main shooter with an f/1.8 aperture. It is accompanied by an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle shooter, a 12-megapixel telephoto camera, and a 2-megapixel portrait camera for bokeh capture. On the front is a 32-megapixel selfie snapper, accompanied by an 8-megapixel sensor with an ultra-wide-angle lens.

There is up to 256GB of onboard storage on the Realme X50 Pro 5G. Connectivity is handled by dual-mode 5G (NSA/ SA and mainstream bands), 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth v5.1, GPS, and USB Type-C port. It comes equipped with a 4,200mAh battery with support for 65W Super Dart charging.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Realme, Realme X50 Pro 5G, Realme X50 Pro 5G price in India, Realme X50 Pro 5G specifications
