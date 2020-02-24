Technology News
Realme X50 Pro 5G With Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 Launching Today: Live Updates

Realme X50 Pro is being marketed as the first 5G smartphone in India.

By Aman Rashid | Updated: 24 February 2020 13:26 IST
Photo Credit: Twitter/ Realme Europe

Realme X50 Pro 5G is expected to be priced around Rs. 50,000 in India

Highlights
  • Realme X50 Pro 5G launching in India today
  • First 5G phone to be unveiled in India
  • It is reported to be priced around Rs. 50,000

Realme is slated to launch its latest 5G flagship smartphone, the Realme X50 Pro 5G, today. This smartphone is being marketed as India's first 5G smartphone and it was originally scheduled to be unveiled at MWC 2020. But because of the ongoing coronavirus outbreak, the show got cancelled and the company is now hosting an online launch event that will be livestreamed at local media gathering in India and China. Moving on, we already know some of the main specifications of the Realme X50 Pro 5G like Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 SoC under the hood, 90Hz super AMOLED display, quad-rear cameras, and more.

The launch live stream for the Realme X50 Pro 5G starts today at 2:30pm IST. You can stream it live on Realme's official YouTube channel and we have also embedded the live stream below. Other than this, we will be providing live updates from the launch right here.

Realme X50 Pro 5G: Price in India, specifications (expected)

The Realme X50 Pro 5G is reported going to be priced around Rs. 50,000 in India. The main highlight of the new phone is the fact that it will be the first 5G smartphone to hit the Indian market. However, it should be noted that while this smartphone does come with 5G support, we as consumers won't be able to take benefit of the technology in India, at least for now. Moving on, the phone will also be the first in the country to come with Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 SoC under the hood.

As per Realme's website, the Realme X50 Pro will feature a 90Hz Super AMOLED display that will also house a pill-shaped cutout for the dual ultra-wide selfie cameras — one of which will be a 32-megapixel snapper. While the battery capacity hasn't been revealed, we do know that the smartphone will support 65W SuperDart fast charging technology.

For photos and videos, the Realme X50 Pro 5G will feature quad-rear cameras, with the primary camera being a 64-megapixel snapper. It will also support 20x zoom, though we'll have to wait a little more to find out the exact optical or digital zoom output. Lastly, the phone is coming in two colour options — Rust Red and Moss Green.

Aman Rashid

