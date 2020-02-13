Technology News
Realme X50 Pro 5G to Be Unveiled During an Online Launch Event as MWC 2020 Gets Cancelled

Realme’s online launch event will mark the global debut of Realme X50 Pro 5G phone.

By Nadeem Sarwar | Updated: 13 February 2020 18:54 IST
Realme X50 Pro 5G to Be Unveiled During an Online Launch Event as MWC 2020 Gets Cancelled

Realme joins Vivo, Sony, and Oppo whose MWC 2020 plans have been affected by its cancellation

Highlights
  • Realme has cancelled the February 24 floor show at MWC 2020
  • The company will hold an online launch event for Realme X50 Pro 5G
  • Realme X50 Pro 5G will be powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 SoC

Realme had earlier announced a launch event for the Realme X50 Pro 5G phone that was scheduled for February 24 on the show floor of MWC 2020. But now that the smartphone industry's biggest annual trade show has been cancelled due to the deadly coronavirus outbreak, Realme has also announced a change of plan for the debut of its first flagship 5G phone. The company has said in a statement that the Realme X50 Pro 5G will still go official on February 24, but instead of holding a grand event in Barcelona, the company has announced that the phone will be unveiled in an online launch event.

The online launch event will see the presence of Realme India chief Madhav Sheth. Here's what Realme said in its statement shared with Gadgets 360:

Keeping in light with the impact of the virus and the cancellation of MWC 2020, realme has decided to cancel the participation at MWC Barcelona 2020, accordingly. Our first 5G flagship smartphone realme X50 Pro 5G, originally planned to debut at the MWC, is going to be launched online globally in Madrid on February 24th.

As for the phone itself, Realme X50 Pro 5G will draw power from the Snapdragon 865 SoC, ticking alongside 12GB of LPDDR5 RAM and 256GB of UFS 3.0 storage. The phone is said to run Android 10 with Realme UI custom skin on top. Realme is among a host of brands that had to either postpone or cancel their respective launch events, both before and after the cancellation of MWC 2020 over coronavirus fears. The list includes the likes of Sony, Oppo, Vivo, and Xiaomi among others.

Comments

Further reading: Realme, Realme X50 Pro 5G, MWC 2020, MWC
