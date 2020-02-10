Technology News
loading

Realme X50 Pro 5G Set to Launch on February 24, Company Executive Reveals Specifications

Realme X50 Pro 5G appears to have a dual selfie camera similar to what we saw on Realme X50 5G last month.

By | Updated: 10 February 2020 12:25 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
Realme X50 Pro 5G Set to Launch on February 24, Company Executive Reveals Specifications

Photo Credit: Weibo

Realme X50 Pro 5G launch date has been announced on Weibo

Highlights
  • Realme X50 Pro 5G will be showcased at MWC 2020 in Barcelona
  • The smartphone will come with 12GB LPDDR5 of RAM
  • Realme X50 Pro 5G will carry model number RMX2071

Realme X50 Pro 5G is set to launch at MWC 2020 in Barcelona on February 24, Realme confirmed through teaser released on Weibo. The new Realme smartphone is expected to debut as an upgrade over the Realme X50 5G that was launched last month. In addition to the launch date, the teaser shows the dual selfie camera of the Realme X50 Pro 5G that would be featured on the hole-punch display. Realme Chief Marketing Officer Xu Qi Chase has separately posted a screenshot revealing the key specifications of the Realme X50 Pro 5G to create some hype ahead of its official launch.

The teaser posted on Weibo carries the launch date of the Realme X50 Pro 5G alongside an image showing the side of the new smartphone. The image also highlights the dual selfie camera module on the Realme smartphone. Notably, the Realme X50 5G that was unveiled last month also included a dual selfie camera module.

Realme X50 Pro 5G specifications

In addition to the teaser image showing the launch date of the Realme X50 Pro 5G, Realme Chief Marketing Officer Xu Qi Chase has posted the screenshot showing the key specifications of the new smartphone. The screenshot reveals that the Realme X50 Pro 5G will come with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 SoC, paired with up to 12GB of LPDDR5 RAM and 256GB of UFS 3.0 onboard storage. The smartphone also appears to run Android 10 out-of-the-box -- along with Realme UI v1.0 on top.

realme x50 pro 5g specifications screenshot weibo xu qi chase Realme X50 Pro 5G

Realme X50 Pro 5G specifications have been revealed through a screenshot shared by Realme CMO
Photo Credit: Weibo/ Xu Qi Chase

 

The screenshot mentions the Realme phone with model number RMX2071, which we saw on an AnTuTu listing recently. The listing showed that the smartphone received a top-notch score of 574,985 in a benchmark test.

Realme is hosting an event at MWC 2020 in Barcelona where we'll see the Realme X50 Pro 5G in detail. Meanwhile, it is safe to expect some new teasers and rumours suggesting what we'll get later this year.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Realme X50 Pro 5G specifications, Realme X50 Pro 5G, Realme
Jagmeet Singh Tech journalist by profession, tech explorer by passion. Budding philomath. More
Solar Orbiter Blasts Off on Historic Mission to Capture First Look at Sun's Poles
Amazon Withdraws From MWC 2020 Over Coronavirus Concerns
Realme X50 Pro 5G Set to Launch on February 24, Company Executive Reveals Specifications
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Mi 10 Official Render Reveals Its Design Ahead of February 13 Launch
  2. Bill Gates Buys a Superyacht That's Powered by Liquid Hydrogen
  3. Samsung Teases New Foldable Phone in Surprise Ad During the Oscars
  4. Realme X50 Pro 5G With Snapdragon 865 SoC Set to Debut on February 24
  5. India vs New Zealand Second ODI Today: How to Watch Live, Check Scores
  6. Redmi K20 Pro to Be Discontinued This Month, Xiaomi Reveals
  7. Poco X2 Launched in India, Realme C3 Unveiled, and More News This Week
  8. Here Are All the 2020 Oscars Winners
  9. WhatsApp for iPhone Gets Dark Mode With Latest Beta Update: Reports
  10. How to Play YouTube Videos in the Background on Your Phone for Free
#Latest Stories
  1. iQoo 3 Gets an Official Teaser, UFS 3.1 Storage Suggested
  2. Amazon Withdraws From MWC 2020 Over Coronavirus Concerns
  3. Realme X50 Pro 5G Set to Launch on February 24, Company Executive Reveals Specifications
  4. Solar Orbiter Blasts Off on Historic Mission to Capture First Look at Sun's Poles
  5. Bill Gates Buys a Superyacht That's Powered by Liquid Hydrogen
  6. Mi 10 Official Render Released, Alleged Price Surfaces Online; Mi 10 Pro With 8GB RAM Spotted on Geekbench
  7. Samsung Teases Galaxy Z Flip Foldable Phone in Surprise Ad During the Oscars
  8. Coronavirus Set to Throw MWC 2020 Out of Gear
  9. China Denies Blocking Apple Supplier Foxconn From Resuming Production
  10. Redmi K20 Pro to Be Discontinued in February, Xiaomi's Lu Weibing Says
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2020. All rights reserved.