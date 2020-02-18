Realme has sent out mailers revealing that the Realme X50 Pro 5G will launch in India on February 24, the same day as its global launch event. The company had earlier planned to launch the phone globally on the floors of Mobile World Congress (MWC) in Barcelona, but post the event's cancellation over coronavirus fears, the company is now hosting an online launch event for the phone. The event will be live streamed for fans across the world. The Realme X50 Pro 5G phone is teased to be ‘India's first 5G smartphone', same as iQoo that is also claiming the same title and will be unveiled on February 25.

According to Realme X50 Pro 5G launch invite shared by the company, the phone will be launched in New Delhi, and the event live stream will begin at 2.30pm IST. The invite also hints at dual selfie cameras up front in the phone, just like the Realme X50 5G phone that was launched in December. To recall, the Realme X50 5G phone has not been launched in India as of yet, and the company looks to jump the gun and launch the Realme X50 Pro 5G instead. Something on the same lines was also teased by CEO Madhav Sheth in his latest #AskMadhav video as well.

A few details about the Realme X50 Pro 5G phone have already been teased, including a “90Hz Super AMOLED Fullscreen” display. Furthermore, a report suggests that the upcoming Realme phone has a regular Super AMOLED panel, not a curved display seen on phones like the Mi 10 Pro. The Realme X50 Pro 5G is also teased to support 65W SuperDart Charge fast charging technology. It is tipped to be powered by the Snapdragon 865 SoC.