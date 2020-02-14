Technology News
loading

Realme X50 Pro 5G Teased to Feature 90Hz Super AMOLED Display

This is unlike Realme X50 5G that comes with a 120Hz display.

By Jagmeet Singh | Updated: 14 February 2020 18:40 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
Realme X50 Pro 5G Teased to Feature 90Hz Super AMOLED Display

Photo Credit: Twitter/ Realme Europe

Realme X50 Pro 5G is teased to have a “90Hz Super AMOLED Fullscreen” panel

Highlights
  • Realme X50 Pro 5G teaser has been posted by Realme Europe team
  • The new phone is launching on February 24
  • Realme X50 Pro 5G teaser gives us a glimpse of its design

Realme X50 Pro 5G is set to debut with a 90Hz Super AMOLED display, a teaser image posted by Realme revealed on Friday. The new development comes just hours after the Chinese company announced 65W SuperDart Charge support on the new flagship. The Realme X50 Pro 5G, which would be the upgrade to the existing Realme X50 5G, was initially planned to debut at MWC 2020 in Barcelona. However, the original launch plan was changed due to the cancellation of the MWC. The Realme X50 Pro 5G will now debut through an online launch event that will be streamed through Madrid.

The latest teaser image was posted by the Realme Europe account on Twitter. It gives a glimpse at the Realme X50 Pro 5G and highlights the presence of the “90Hz Super AMOLED Fullscreen”. This is notably unlike the Realme X50 5G, which appears to be a watered down version of the Realme X50 Pro 5G that has a 120Hz refresh rate.

In addition to the refresh rate, the teaser image showcases the dual hole-punch selfie camera of the Realme X50 Pro 5G. It also suggests that the new Realme phone would come with a regular Super AMOLED panel -- not a curved display that we get on competitors Mi 10 and Mi 10 Pro.

A recent teaser posted by the Realme Europe Twitter account revealed 65W SuperDart Charge fast charging technology on the Realme X50 Pro 5G. The new development would be an upgrade to the existing VOOC and SuperVOOC charging technologies that Realme and its original parent company, Oppo, have deployed on their smartphones so far.

Realme India CEO Madhav Sheth also took a dig at Xiaomi by exhibiting the 65W technology as a superior option against the 50W fast charging available on the Mi 10 Pro.

The Realme X50 Pro 5G launch is taking place on February 24. It will be conducted through an online stream.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Realme X50 Pro 5G, Realme
Jagmeet Singh Tech journalist by profession, tech explorer by passion. Budding philomath. More
Mobile World Congress Cancellation: Counting the Cost of the No-Show Trade Fair

Related Stories

Realme X50 Pro 5G Teased to Feature 90Hz Super AMOLED Display
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. OnePlus 8 Specifications Surface in a Purported Geekbench Listing
  2. Xiaomi Increases Redmi Note 8 Price in India Over Supply Chain Troubles
  3. Oppo Reno 3 Pro Set to Launch in India on March 2
  4. iQoo 3 With Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 SoC Coming to India Soon
  5. Poco X2 vs Realme X2: Cameras, Gaming, Performance, and Software Compared
  6. Samsung Galaxy S20, Galaxy S20+, Galaxy S20 Ultra Flagships Launched
  7. Xiaomi Mi 10, Mi 10 Pro With 108-Megapixel Camera, 90Hz Display Launched
  8. Huawei Watch GT 2 Review
  9. Jio Fiber Regains Top Spot in Netflix ISP Speed Index
  10. Realme X50 Pro 5G to Debut With 90Hz Super AMOLED Display
#Latest Stories
  1. Nokia 2.3 Price in India Cut, Now Available at Rs. 7,199
  2. Oppo A31 (2020) With 4230mAh Battery, MediaTek Helio P35 Launched: Price, Specifications
  3. Realme X50 Pro 5G Teased to Feature 90Hz Super AMOLED Display
  4. Samsung Galaxy A50s Starts Receiving Android 10 Update With February Security Patch: Report
  5. Apple Suppliers Gearing Up for iPhone SE 2 Production: Report
  6. iQoo 3 India Launch on February 25: Everything You Need to Know
  7. Maska: Netflix Film to Release in March, First Look Out With ‘The Maska Song’
  8. Facebook Quietly Releases Pinterest Clone App, 'Hobbi'
  9. Cancelling MWC 2020 'Was Only Option', Says Organiser GSMA
  10. Xiaomi Launches Mi AIoT Router AX3600 With Wi-Fi 6 Support, Mi Bluetooth Speaker with Wireless Charging, More
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2020. All rights reserved.