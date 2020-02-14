Realme X50 Pro 5G is set to debut with 65W SuperDart Charge, Realme revealed through a teaser posted on Twitter. Realme India CEO Madhav Sheth separately took a dig at Xiaomi by highlighting the new fast charging technology on the Realme X50 Pro 5G. Realme arch-rival Xiaomi on Thursday unveiled the Mi 10 Pro with 50W fast charging support. The launch of the Realme X50 Pro 5G was initially scheduled for February 24 at MWC 2020 in Barcelona. However, since GSM Association (GSMA) cancelled MWC due to the coronavirus outbreak, the Chinese company has planned an online launch event for its new flagship.

The Twitter account of the Realme Europe team released the teaser image revealing the presence of 65W SuperDart Charge technology on the Realme X50 Pro 5G. The proprietary technology would deliver a faster charging experience than the existing fast charge offerings.

In December last year, Realme was spotted filing trademark applications for Dart and SuperDart names that the company is likely to use in place of the existing VOOC and SuperVOOC monikers that you would have also seen on Oppo phones. The latest teaser highlights that the Realme X50 Pro 5G could be the first Realme phone to debut with the new fast charging technology. However, we may see several Dart and SuperDart Charge technologies-equipped handsets from Realme in the future to offer some distinction over Oppo phones.

Alongside the teaser posted by the Realme Europe Twitter account, Realme India CEO Madhav Sheth took to the micro-blogging site to show off the 65W SuperDart Charge technology. Sheth habitually took a dig at Xiaomi by showing Realme's 65W technology as superior against 50W fast charging. He claimed that the new technology didn't generate any heating and allowed users to enjoy gaming while charging their phones. It is also touted to provide an enhanced battery life.

Not 50W, but 65W. Introducing DART Charge Technology!

- No heating while charging

- Enjoy Gaming while Charging

- Enhanced Battery Life

See you in Madrid on 24th Feb. https://t.co/V9fCCoVGTX — Madhav 's Lifestyle (@MadhavSheth1) February 13, 2020

Xiaomi's latest flagship -- the Mi 10 Pro -- comes with 50W fast charging support. The smartphone was, however, initially rumoured to have a 65W charging technology. Nevertheless, Xiaomi recently brought its 65W universal USB Type-C charger for smartphones and laptops.

The Realme X50 Pro 5G launch is taking place through an online event on February 25. The event will be streamed from Madrid where Sheth will be present to reveal various features of the new Realme phone.

Realme hasn't yet revealed any details around the India launch of the Realme X50 Pro 5G. However, considering Sheth's presence, the smartphone would soon arrive in the Indian market.