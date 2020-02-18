Realme X50 Pro 5G will break cover on February 24 at an event in India. In the days leading up to the launch event, Realme has been dropping feature details regarding the company's upcoming 5G flagship phone, having already teased support for 65W fast charging and a 90Hz display so far. The company has now dropped another teaser, which showcases the upcoming phone's rear panel and the vertically stacked quad rear camera setup. The Oppo spin-off also mentions that the phone will offer 20x zoom capability, while the selfies will be handled by dual front snappers.

The latest teaser drop on Realme's event page shows the upcoming phone clad in a red paintjob that extends all the way to frame, which appears to have a glossy finish. The quad rear camera setup looks identical to the vertical layout we've already seen on the Realme X50 5G phone. This similarity extends to the front panel as well, where the Realme X50 Pro 5G can be seen flaunting a pill-shaped hole-punch housing two front cameras.

Going by the looks of it, the Realme X50 Pro 5G will look a lot like the vanilla Realme X50 5G phone, but the internals is where the former will have an edge. Realme says that its upcoming phone will bring 20x zoom capability to the table. And in case you are wondering, the aforementioned figure is for hybrid zoom. However, the company has not yet revealed the Realme X50 Pro 5G's optical or digital zoom output.

In an official Weibo post, Realme mentioned that its next offering will pack a 64-megapixel main camera, but it is unclear if the Realme X50 Pro 5G will go with a Samsung sensor or if it will pack Sony's IMX686 sensor. We'll get to know more in the days leading up to the launch event on February 24 in India.