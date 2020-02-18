Technology News
loading

Realme X50 Pro 5G Features 64-Megapixel Quad Rear Camera Setup With 20x Hybrid Zoom

Realme X50 Pro 5G will pack dual selfie cameras housed in a pill-shaped hole-punch.

By Nadeem Sarwar | Updated: 18 February 2020 13:44 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
Realme X50 Pro 5G Features 64-Megapixel Quad Rear Camera Setup With 20x Hybrid Zoom

Realme X50 Pro 5G will go official on February 24 at an event in India.

Highlights
  • Realme X50 Pro 5G will offer 20x hybrid zoom support
  • The upcoming phone will pack a 90Hz AMOLED display
  • Realme X50 Pro 5G is likely to debut as India’s first 5G-ready phone

Realme X50 Pro 5G will break cover on February 24 at an event in India. In the days leading up to the launch event, Realme has been dropping feature details regarding the company's upcoming 5G flagship phone, having already teased support for 65W fast charging and a 90Hz display so far. The company has now dropped another teaser, which showcases the upcoming phone's rear panel and the vertically stacked quad rear camera setup. The Oppo spin-off also mentions that the phone will offer 20x zoom capability, while the selfies will be handled by dual front snappers.

The latest teaser drop on Realme's event page shows the upcoming phone clad in a red paintjob that extends all the way to frame, which appears to have a glossy finish. The quad rear camera setup looks identical to the vertical layout we've already seen on the Realme X50 5G phone. This similarity extends to the front panel as well, where the Realme X50 Pro 5G can be seen flaunting a pill-shaped hole-punch housing two front cameras.

Going by the looks of it, the Realme X50 Pro 5G will look a lot like the vanilla Realme X50 5G phone, but the internals is where the former will have an edge. Realme says that its upcoming phone will bring 20x zoom capability to the table. And in case you are wondering, the aforementioned figure is for hybrid zoom. However, the company has not yet revealed the Realme X50 Pro 5G's optical or digital zoom output.

In an official Weibo post, Realme mentioned that its next offering will pack a 64-megapixel main camera, but it is unclear if the Realme X50 Pro 5G will go with a Samsung sensor or if it will pack Sony's IMX686 sensor. We'll get to know more in the days leading up to the launch event on February 24 in India.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Realme, Realme X50 Pro 5G, Realme X50 Pro 5G specifications
Nadeem Sarwar Aside from dreaming about technology, Nadeem likes to get bamboozled by history and ponder about his avatars in alternate dimensions. More
Samsung Galaxy Buds+ Price in India Revealed, Pre-Orders Begin at Samsung.com
Facebook Sees Risks to Innovation, Freedom of Expression Ahead of EU Rules

Related Stories

Realme X50 Pro 5G Features 64-Megapixel Quad Rear Camera Setup With 20x Hybrid Zoom
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Xiaomi Mi Electric Toothbrush Teased to Debut in India on February 20
  2. Flipkart Mobiles Bonanza Sale Goes Live: Here Are the Best Offers
  3. LG K61, LG K51S, LG K41S With Four Rear Cameras, 4,000mAh Battery Launched
  4. Oppo Watch Teased to Debut With Curved Screen, 3D Glass Protection
  5. Samsung Galaxy M31 Price in India Tipped Ahead of Launch Next Week
  6. Realme X50 Pro 5G to Launch in India on February 24
  7. Honor 9X Lite Alleged Price, Specifications Tipped by Retailer Listing
  8. Apple May Announce the iPhone 9 on March 31
  9. Samsung Galaxy S20 Series India Prices Announced, Pre-Bookings Open Today
  10. Mi Outdoor Bluetooth Speaker With 20-Hour Battery Life Launched in India
#Latest Stories
  1. Samsung Galaxy Fold 2 Tipped to Sport Infinity-V Front Cover Display, Galaxy S20+ Like Rear Camera Setup
  2. Coronavirus: Samsung Offers Phone Delivery Service for Test Use to Ride Out Virus Impact
  3. Facebook Sees Risks to Innovation, Freedom of Expression Ahead of EU Rules
  4. Realme X50 Pro 5G Features 64-Megapixel Quad Rear Camera Setup With 20x Hybrid Zoom
  5. Samsung Galaxy Buds+ Price in India Revealed, Pre-Orders Begin at Samsung.com
  6. Xiaomi Set to Launch Electric Toothbrush in India on February 20, Mi Electric Toothbrush Expected
  7. Moon Will 'Eclipse' Mars Today: Here's How to See It
  8. Guilty Trailer: Netflix Sets March Release Date for Kiara Advani, Karan Johar Film
  9. Uber, Delhi Police Partner to Integrate Himmat Safety App for Riders, Drivers
  10. Google Pixel 5 Name Appears in Android Open Source Project
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2020. All rights reserved.