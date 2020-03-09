Technology News
Realme X50 Pro 512GB Storage Variant Surfaces Online Ahead of China Launch

Realme X50 Pro 5G’s highest-end variant currently offers 12GB+256GB memory configuration.

By Nadeem Sarwar | Updated: 9 March 2020 13:09 IST
Realme X50 Pro 512GB Storage Variant Surfaces Online Ahead of China Launch

Realme X50 Pro 5G comes in Moss Green and Rust Red colours

Highlights
  • Realme X50 Pro 5G is powered by the Snapdragon 865 SoC
  • It has a quad rear camera setup with a 64-megapixel main shooter
  • Realme X50 Pro 5G features dual selfie cameras housed in a hole-punch

Realme might soon launch a 512GB storage variant of its latest flagship – the Realme X50 Pro 5G. This will be a top-of-the-line variant, as the current lineup has the 12GB+256GB model as the highest-end configuration. The 512GB storage variant of the Realme X50 Pro 5G has received the TENAA certification, indicating that the new variant is in development. With Realme X50 Pro 5G China launch set for March 12, we can expect the new variant to show up on the launch day. However, there is no word if the Realme X50 Pro's 512GB storage option will remain exclusive to the Chinese market, or if it will make it to stores in India as well.

The TENAA listing only mentions 512GB as a new storage option, but the choice of RAM capacity remains the same at 6GB, 8GB, and 12GB. Most likely, the Realme X50 Pro 5G's 512GB storage will be clubbed with 12GB of RAM, matching a similar configuration offered by Xiaomi for its Mi 10 Pro flagship. However, Realme is yet to officially announce the arrival of a 12GB+512GB variant of the Realme X50 Pro 5G for the Indian market.

realme Realme X50 Pro

Realme X50 Pro 5G's 512GB storage variant might be on its way to the Chinese market
Photo Credit: TENAA

 

Realme X50 Pro 5G price in India

The Realme X50 Pro 5G starts at Rs. 37,999 for the 6GB RAM + 128GB storage variant, while the 8GB RAM + 128GB variant sets buyers back by Rs. 39,999. The highest-end 12GB RAM + 256GB configuration is priced at Rs. 44,999. Buyers can choose between the Moss Green and Rust Red shades.

Realme X50 Pro 5G specifications

Realme X50 Pro 5G comes with 6.44-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,400 pixels) display with 90Hz refresh rate. It draws power from the Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 SoC, ticking alongside up to 12GB of RAM and 256GB of onboard storage. The Realme flagship comes equipped with a 4,200mAh battery with support for the proprietary 65W Super Dart charging technology.

The Realme flagship's quad rear camera setup includes a 64-megapixel primary camera. It is accompanied by an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle lens, a 12-megapixel telephoto camera, and a 2-megapixel portrait snapper. On the front is a 32-megapixel main camera assisted by an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle lens.

Realme, Realme X50 Pro 5G, Realme X50 Pro 5G specifications
Nadeem Sarwar Aside from dreaming about technology, Nadeem likes to get bamboozled by history and ponder about his avatars in alternate dimensions. More
Google Location Data Turned a Random Cyclist Into a Burglary Suspect: Report
John Oliver Blasts Hotstar Censorship in New Last Week Tonight Episode

