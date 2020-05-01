Technology News
loading

Realme X50 Pro, Realme 3 Pro Start Receiving Software Updates in India With New Features

Realme 3 Pro and Realme X50 Pro update rollout is happening in a staged manner.

By Aditya Shenoy | Updated: 1 May 2020 18:15 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
Realme X50 Pro, Realme 3 Pro Start Receiving Software Updates in India With New Features

The Realme X50 Pro gets a new Vivid mode in the display settings

Highlights
  • Realme X50 Pro and Realme 3 Pro get April security patch
  • Realme X50 Pro gets a new 4K 60FPS video recording mode
  • Realme 3 Pro gets a few bug fixes and DocVault ID feature

Realme is rolling out software updates for two of its smartphones, the Realme 3 Pro and the Realme X50 Pro. These two smartphones are in different price bands and were launched months apart. The Realme 3 Pro is the older device here and the new update brings a couple of bug fixes for the phone along with the April security patch. As for the Realme X50 Pro, the software update brings the April security patch along with a new 4K 60fps camera recording mode.

Realme took to its online community to announce the arrival of the new software update for its Realme X50 Pro. This new software update bears the UI version RMX2076PU_11_A.19. Realme has also posted a changelog for the device that mentions a change to the charging icon and addition of Vivid mode to the Screen Colour Mode. The new update also brings 4K 60fps video shooting mode along with improvements to camera performance. It also improves the display in low brightness scenarios along with optimisations to network for stability.

As for the Realme 3 Pro, Realme mentions that this software update has a RMX1851EX_11.C.05 UI version and fixes a couple of known issues with the phone. It fixes audio quality issues with third-party apps, prompt tone while playing music and the alarm turning off when the background task was cleared. The new update also adds the DocVault ID feature for Indian units and brings the April security patch for all devices.

Realme mentions that both these software updates are being released in a phased manner and will continue to a full-fledged rollout if no bugs are reported.

Realme X50 Pro 5G

Realme X50 Pro 5G

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Top-end Snapdragon 865 SoC
  • 5G ready
  • Impressive display and sound quality
  • Extremely quick charging
  • Great value for money
  • Bad
  • 4K video and Night Mode need improvements
  • Relatively heavy and slippery
  • No wireless charging or IP rating
Read detailed Realme X50 Pro 5G review
Display 6.44-inch
Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 865
Front Camera 32-megapixel + 8-megapixel
Rear Camera 64-megapixel + 8-megapixel + 12-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 6GB
Storage 128GB
Battery Capacity 4200mAh
OS Android 10
Resolution 1080x2400 pixels
Realme 3 Pro

Realme 3 Pro

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Powerful and efficient SoC
  • Very good battery life
  • Cameras fare well under good light
  • Bundled fast charger
  • Bad
  • Average low-light camera performance
  • Laminated back scuffs easily
  • No USB Type-C port
Read detailed Realme 3 Pro review
Display 6.30-inch
Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 710
Front Camera 25-megapixel
Rear Camera 16-megapixel + 5-megapixel
RAM 6GB
Storage 128GB
Battery Capacity 4045mAh
OS Android 9 Pie
Resolution 1080x2340 pixels
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Realme, Realme 3 Pro, Realme X50 Pro
Aditya Shenoy Aditya Shenoy writes reviews smartphones, wearables, headphones and speakers for Gadgets 360, out of Mumbai. Aditya is a reviewer for Gadgets 360 and has written extensively about smartphones, software updates, and upcoming devices. Aditya is available on Twitter at @adishenoy, and you can mail him at adityashenoy@ndtv.com, so please send in your leads and tips. More
PlayStation Plus Subscription Price in India Dropped to Rs. 499 a Month
Web Stories
Best Nintendo Exclusive Franchises
gaming Best Nintendo Exclusive Franchises
Best PlayStation Exclusive Games
gaming Best PlayStation Exclusive Games
Video Game Franchises That Need To Innovate
gaming Video Game Franchises That Need To Innovate
Video Game Remakes That Got Us All Excited!
gaming Video Game Remakes That Got Us All Excited!
Video Games No One Thought Would Do Well
gaming Video Games No One Thought Would Do Well
Amazing Video Game Trilogies To Play
gaming Amazing Video Game Trilogies To Play
Coolest New Tech We Can't Wait to Get
tech Coolest New Tech We Can't Wait to Get
AR Rahman on Making Music and the Mac Pro
tech AR Rahman on Making Music and the Mac Pro
Your Quick Guide to Smartphone Cameras
tech Your Quick Guide to Smartphone Cameras
The Best Tips for Buying a New Laptop
tech The Best Tips for Buying a New Laptop

Related Stories

Realme X50 Pro, Realme 3 Pro Start Receiving Software Updates in India With New Features
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Mrs. Serial Killer, The Imitation Game, Room, and More on Netflix in May
  2. Mi Note 10 Lite Debuts With 3D Curved AMOLED Display, 5,260mAh Battery
  3. Jio Offers Free 2GB Daily High-Speed Data for 4 Days to Select Users
  4. Redmi Note 9 With Quad Cameras, 5,020mAh Battery Launched
  5. Sony Drops PlayStation Plus Subscription Price in India
  6. Poco F2 Pro Price Tipped to Be Much More Expensive Than Redmi K30 Pro
  7. iPhone 12 Series Pricing for All Four Expected Models Reportedly Leaked
  8. Xiaomi Is Allegedly Silently Sending Data of Its Users to Remote Servers
  9. JioMeet Is Jio’s Video Conferencing App to Take on Zoom, Google Meet
  10. Thappad, The Goldfinch Out in May on Amazon Prime Video
#Latest Stories
  1. Realme X50 Pro, Realme 3 Pro Start Receiving Software Updates in India With New Features
  2. PlayStation Plus Subscription Price in India Dropped to Rs. 499 a Month
  3. LG Opens Bookings for LG G8X ThinQ, Smart TVs, ACs, Other Consumer Electronics With Cashback Offers in Tow
  4. iPhone 12 Series Pricing for All Four Expected Models Reportedly Leaked
  5. Fitbit to Launch 4G-Enabled Smartwatch for Kids in 2020: Report
  6. ICANN Blocks .org Domain Sale: Why This Matters, in Ten Points
  7. Google Duo for Android May Ditch the Need for Phone Numbers for Calls
  8. Amazon Extends Work From Home Regime Till October 2
  9. Apple, Huawei Boost Market Share, as First-Quarter China Smartphone Shipments Fall: Canalys
  10. Global Smartphone Shipments Drop 13 Percent in Q1 2020 Due to Pandemic, Q2 Could Be Worse: Research
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2020. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com