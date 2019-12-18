Technology News
Realme X50 Confirmed to Offer Simultaneous Dual-Channel Wi-Fi and 5G Connectivity

Realme X50 has also been confirmed to support all mainstream 5G bands.

18 December 2019
Realme X50 will feature a pill-shaped hole-punch housing dual selfie cameras

Highlights
  • Realme X50 will be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G SoC
  • It will offer simultaneous dual-channel Wi-Fi and 5G connectivity
  • Realme X50 is tipped to go official before Chinese Spring festival

Realme will soon launch its first 5G phone – the Realme X50 – at an event in China, and has been teasing its key features over the past few weeks. The Oppo spin-off brand has now revealed that Realme X50 will offer support for simultaneous dual-channel Wi-Fi and 5G connectivity, theoretically promising higher uplink and downlink speeds. The company also divulged that its upcoming phone - which has already been confirmed to pack the Snapdragon 765G SoC - will support all the mainstream 5G network bands to make sure that users don't experience connectivity issues.

In an official Weibo post, the company said that the Realme X50 will latch on to dual-channel Wi-Fi and 5G networks at the same time. While the company did not explain the technical knowhow behind this feature, it does indicate that users will experience higher speeds in all scenarios, thanks to simultaneous dual-channel Wi-Fi and 5G support. It also sounds similar to the Dual Channel Network Acceleration feature in ColorOS 7 that makes the device use Wi-Fi and mobile data concurrently for smoother internet experience.

A separate post from the official Realme Weibo channel mentioned that the Realme X50 will not only offer dual-mode 5G support, but it will also cover all mainstream 5G network bands such as n1, n41, n78, and n79. Realme confirmed last month that its upcoming phone will offer support for dual-mode (SA + NSA) 5G network and also revealed that it will feature a pill-shaped hole-punch that will house two front cameras.

The Realme X50 is tipped to pack a 6.6-inch display with 90Hz refresh rate and a 64-megapixel camera that might employ the Sony IMX686 sensor. Other rumoured specifications of the Realme X50 include up to 8GB of RAM ticking alongside the octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G SoC that comes with an integrated Qualcomm X52 5G modem. The Realme phone is also said to feature a 32-megapixel main selfie camera on the front and an 8-megapixel wide-angle lens.

Further reading: Realme, Realme X50, Realme X50 5G
