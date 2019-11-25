Technology News
loading
Realme X50 With Dual-Mode 5G Support Confirmed to Launch Soon, Sports Hole-Punch Design With Two Selfie Cameras

The phone’s hole-punch design is similar to that of the upcoming Redmi K30 5G.

25 November 2019
Realme X50 With Dual-Mode 5G Support Confirmed to Launch Soon, Sports Hole-Punch Design With Two Selfie Cameras

Realme X50 will offer both NSA and SA 5G network support

Highlights
  • Realme X50 will soon debut as the company’s first 5G phone.
  • It will support both 5G NSA and SA connectivity standards
  • The upcoming phone will sport a dual hole-punch design

Realme announced its plans to launch 5G phones earlier this year, and also indicated that it will be among the first brands to bring 5G-ready phones to the market. Realme has now revealed the name of its first 5G phone - the Realme X50 - that will be launched soon. The Realme X50 will offer support for dual-mode NSA and SA 5G network, just like the upcoming Redmi K30 5G. Moreover, it will sport a pill-shaped hole-punch on the front that will house dual selfie cameras.

Realme's Chief Marketing Officer, Xu Qi Chase, revealed in a Weibo post that Realme X50 will be the company's first 5G phone. The upcoming Realme phone will offer support for both 5G Standalone (SA) and Non-Standalone (NSA) networks, or to put it simply, dual-mode 5G connectivity support. But neither the Realme executive nor the company itself, have revealed whether the Realme X50 will rely on a MediaTek SoC or a Qualcomm SoC to offer 5G support.

Back in September, Realme announced plans to launch 5G phones powered by Qualcomm's 5G-ready Snapdragon 700-series processors. While the aforementioned chipset is yet to go official, rumours swirling around the leak arena suggest that the Snapdragon 735 SoC might be among the first non-flagship Qualcomm processors to offer 5G support. While Xiaomi's Redmi K30 5G has been confirmed to launch in December, there is no word when the Realme X50 will debut and arrive in India. However, Realme CEO Madhav Sheth promised earlier this year that 5G phones from the company will be launched in India later in 2019, so we expect an announcement later this month or in December.

The poster shared by Chase on Weibo also shows the silhouette of Realme X50. It is worth noting that the phone is depicted sporting a pill-shaped hole-punch on the display that houses dual selfies cameras. The hole-punch on the Realme X50 is in the top-left corner of the display. In comparison, Xiaomi's upcoming Redmi K30 5G will also pack a dual hole-punch design, but the selfie sensors are located on the top-right corner of the display.

Realme X50 With Dual-Mode 5G Support Confirmed to Launch Soon, Sports Hole-Punch Design With Two Selfie Cameras
