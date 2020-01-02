Technology News
loading

Realme X50 5G Lite Edition Teased Ahead of Realme X50 5G Launch

Realme is working on a Lite edition of the Realme X50 5G that will join the Realme X50 5G in the company’s portfolio.

By | Updated: 2 January 2020 19:01 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
Realme X50 5G Lite Edition Teased Ahead of Realme X50 5G Launch
Highlights
  • The Realme X50 5G is scheduled to launch on January 7
  • Realme has teased a Lite variant of the Realme X50 5G smartphone
  • Both smartphones could be revealed at the same event

It is known that Chinese smartphone maker Realme has been working on the Realme X50 5G smartphone. We have witnessed multiple leaks in the past that have given us a fair idea of how the smartphone looks and the hardware it will ship with. Rumours also hinted that a Lite edition is also in the works that will most likely be called the Realme X50 5G Youth Edition. Now, ahead of the January 7 launch of the Realme X50 5G, the company has confirmed that the flagship will have a lite version.

The Realme X50 5G is scheduled to launch on Tuesday, January 7. Ahead of the official launch, the company put out a post of Weibo saying “Dare to Leap! Youth! Real!”. This post on the company's official page was put out using a device called “真我X50 5G青年旗舰” which translates to Realme X50 5G Youth Flagship. The photo that Realme included in the Weibo post is an image of the letter “Y”. Realme has also added that it will make an announcement tomorrow.

realme x50 5g teaser gadgets360 Realme X50 5G Youth

Photo Credit: Realme /Weibo

 

That's not all, the marketing chief of the company, Xu Qi Chase, took to Weibo to send new-year wishes on his personal account using the same Realme X50 5G Youth Flagship smartphone. We can expect the company to reveal some details about the Lite variant of the Realme X50 5G tomorrow.

The Realme X50 5G has made an appearance at Geekbench recently that indicated that the smartphone will sport a Snapdragon 765G SoC paired with 8GB of RAM and 256GB storage. It is said to sport a 6.67-inch full-HD+ display with Corning Gorilla Glass 5 SoC. The upcoming Realme smartphone is said to come with a 4,500mAh battery with 30W fast charging support.

With some announcements expected tomorrow and a full reveal of the Realme X50 5G on Tuesday in China, it'll be interesting to see what Realme has in store.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Realme, Realme X50 5G, Realme X50 5G Youth
Aditya Shenoy

Aditya has been reviewing gadgets for over 5 years now and began his career reviewing smartphones. He began reviewing smartwatches when Android Wear was a thing and continues to review fitness wearables. An audiophile, he also reviews audio products every now and then. While reviewing smartphones keeps him busy during the week, he loves to unwind by going on long drives over the weekends. A thorough petrolhead who loves technology and can talk about bhp and GHz all day long.

More
Ghost Stories Review: Dibakar Banerjee Can’t Save Netflix’s Incorrectly Titled, Packaged Anthology

Related Stories

Realme X50 5G Lite Edition Teased Ahead of Realme X50 5G Launch
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Vivo S1 Pro Colour Options Teased Ahead of India Launch This Week
  2. RIL Introduces JioMart Grocery Delivery Service as Its E-Commerce Venture
  3. Huami Amazfit T-Rex Smartwatch to Launch on January 8 at CES 2020
  4. AnTuTu 2019 SoC Awards: Qualcomm Snapdragon 855+ Crowned Best Performer
  5. BSNL’s New Rs. 96, Rs. 236 Prepaid Plans Offer 10GB of Daily 4G Data: Report
  6. What TRAI's Revised Cable TV, DTH Rules Mean for Consumers
  7. Dibakar Banerjee Can’t Save Netflix’s Incorrectly Titled Ghost Stories
  8. Redmi Note 8 Variant With 8GB of RAM Spotted on TENAA
  9. Oppo F15 With 48-Megapixel Quad Rear Camera Launching on January 16 in India
  10. Redmi K30 5G With 10GB RAM Spotted on TENAA
#Latest Stories
  1. Realme X50 5G Lite Edition Teased Ahead of Realme X50 5G Launch
  2. Redmi Note 8 Variant With 8GB RAM, 256GB Storage Option Spotted on TENAA
  3. Jio Fiber Makes a Comeback to Top 3 ISPs on Netflix ISP Speed Index, Outshines Airtel With 3.59Mbps Speed
  4. Mubi India January 2020 Releases: 62 Indian, World Films Announced
  5. Samsung Galaxy Note 9 Starts Receiving Stable Android 10 Update With December Security Patch: Report
  6. Xiaomi Mi Watch Color Specifications, Price Revealed Via Official Listing Ahead of First Sale
  7. TikTok Received Most Content Takedown Requests From India in 2019
  8. Mi Super Sale: Redmi Note 7 Pro, Redmi K20 Series, Poco F1 Listed With Price Discounts, Other Offers
  9. US Army Bans Soldiers From Using TikTok
  10. Tesla Says Will Start Delivering China-Made Model 3s to Public Next Week
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2020. All rights reserved.