Realme X50 5G Youth Edition Spotted on MIIT Certification Site, Realme X50 5G Pops Up on Geekbench: Report

Realme X50 5G Youth Edition is expected to come with 5G support, just like Realme X50 vanilla variant.

By | Updated: 31 December 2019 18:32 IST
Realme X50 5G series is set to launch on January 7

Highlights
  • Realme X50G Youth Edition has been listed with model number RMX2052
  • On Geekbench, Realme X50 is listed to pack 8GB RAM
  • The phone is tipped to run on Android 10

Realme X50 5G is all set to launch on January 7, and now the Realme X50 5G Youth Edition has reportedly been spotted on Ministry of Industry and Information Technology (MIIT) certification site. The phone is listed with model number RMX2052. There's little else that is known about the Realme X50 5G Youth Edition, but it should come with 5G support, just like Realme X50 5G vanilla variant. Furthermore, the latter has been spotted on Geekbench as well, tipping specifications.

Tipster Mukul Sharma has shared that the Realme X50 Youth Edition 5G was spotted on MIIT in China with model number RMX2052. He says that the Realme X50 5G is rumoured to have the model number RMX2051, suggesting that the RMX2052 model number belongs to the Youth Edition. As mentioned, there's little known about this new variant for now, but it could be a toned down version of the Realme X50 5G model. Detailed specifications, design, and pricing information should be announced at the January 7 event in China.

Separately, the Realme X50 5G was spotted on Geekbench with model number RMX2051. As per the listing, the phone is expected to run on Android 10, be powered by an octa-core processor that is nothing but the Snapdragon 765G SoC, and pack 8GB RAM. The phone is managed to score 2,907 in single-core test and 7,017 in multi-core test. This Geekbench listing was first spotted by DroidShout.

The Realme X50 5G is expected to be priced starting at CNY 2,199. The phone's render teasers suggest quad camera setup at the back, and a pill-shaped dual camera setup up front.

Realme X50 Leak Tips 64-Megapixel Main Camera, 4,500mAh Battery

Realme X50 5G With Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G SoC to Launch on January 7, Company Announces

Realme X50 5G ‘Polar' Colour Option Teased in New Render

Realme X50 5G to Come With Enhanced VOOC 4.0 Flash Charge Fast Charging Tech, Teaser Reveals

Realme X50 5G Teased to Offer 100 Percent Coverage of Heating Sources, Include 5D Ice-Cooled Heat Dissipation System

Realme X50 Youth Edition 5G

Realme X50 Youth Edition 5G

Display6.55-inch
ProcessorMediaTek MT6885 5G
Front Camera32-megapixel + 8-megapixel
Rear Camera16-megapixel + 8-megapixel + 2-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM6GB
Storage64GB
Battery Capacity4500mAh
OSAndroid
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Realme X50 5G, Realme X50 5G specifications, Realme X50 Youth Edition, Realme X50 Youth Edition Launch, Realme X50 Youth Edition specifications, Realme
Comment
 
 

