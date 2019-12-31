Realme X50 5G is all set to launch on January 7, and now the Realme X50 5G Youth Edition has reportedly been spotted on Ministry of Industry and Information Technology (MIIT) certification site. The phone is listed with model number RMX2052. There's little else that is known about the Realme X50 5G Youth Edition, but it should come with 5G support, just like Realme X50 5G vanilla variant. Furthermore, the latter has been spotted on Geekbench as well, tipping specifications.

Tipster Mukul Sharma has shared that the Realme X50 Youth Edition 5G was spotted on MIIT in China with model number RMX2052. He says that the Realme X50 5G is rumoured to have the model number RMX2051, suggesting that the RMX2052 model number belongs to the Youth Edition. As mentioned, there's little known about this new variant for now, but it could be a toned down version of the Realme X50 5G model. Detailed specifications, design, and pricing information should be announced at the January 7 event in China.

Separately, the Realme X50 5G was spotted on Geekbench with model number RMX2051. As per the listing, the phone is expected to run on Android 10, be powered by an octa-core processor that is nothing but the Snapdragon 765G SoC, and pack 8GB RAM. The phone is managed to score 2,907 in single-core test and 7,017 in multi-core test. This Geekbench listing was first spotted by DroidShout.

The Realme X50 5G is expected to be priced starting at CNY 2,199. The phone's render teasers suggest quad camera setup at the back, and a pill-shaped dual camera setup up front.

