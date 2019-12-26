Technology News
Realme X50 5G ‘Polar’ Colour Option Teased in New Render

Realme X50 5G is the company’s first 5G smartphone and will be unveiled next month in China.

26 December 2019
Photo Credit: Weibo

Realme X50 5G is teased to be powered by the Snapdragon 765 SoC

Highlights
  • Realme X50 5G new teaser shows a white gradient finish
  • Other colour options should also launch on January 7
  • The phone is teased to sport an enhanced VOOC 4.0 Flash Charge technology

Realme X50 5G phone is all set to launch on January 7, and now the company's Chief Marketing Officer Xu Qi Chase has revealed a colour option of the phone. The executive has shared a back panel photo of the Realme X50 5G, showing off the white gradient rear. The new colour option will called Polar when it launches. The back panel photo reveals the quad camera setup at the back placed vertically and positioned on the top left corner. The Realme X50 5G Youth Edition is also expected to launch alongside the Realme X50 5G variant.

Chase posted the back panel photo on Weibo and confirmed that the new colour option will be called Polar. The company should unveil more colour options at launch on January 7. This Polar option sees a White finish with stripes resembling icy landscapes. The thin frame is also seen in this photo, suggesting that the Realme X50 5G will be very slim. Unfortunately, the front panel is not seen here, but it is teased to sport a dual- hole-punch design with two selfie cameras.

The Realme X50 5G phone is confirmed to be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G SoC, and will support dual-channel Wi-Fi and 5G connectivity. Past teasers also suggest support for enhanced VOOC 4.0 Flash Charge technology that will take 30 minutes to charge the phone's battery to 70 percent. It will also be equipped with a five-dimensional ice-cooled heat dissipation system to offer 100 percent coverage on the device.

Rumoured specifications of the Realme X50 5G include 6.44-inch AMOLED display with 90Hz refresh rate, a large 4,500mAh battery, 8GB RAM, and 256GB storage option. The quad camera setup at the back should include a 64-megapixel main sensor, and the dual selfie setup should include a 32-megapixel camera and an 8-megapixel camera.

