Realme X50 5G to Be Powered by Snapdragon 765G SoC, Company Reveals

Realme X50 launch date is a mystery right now but we should be hearing something from the company soon.

By | Updated: 11 December 2019 16:55 IST
Realme X50 will be a dual-band 5G smartphone and support four frequency bands

Highlights
  • Realme X50 5G will come with hole-punch design
  • Realme teasers have also revealed the presence of two selfie cameras
  • Realme X50 will not receive a 4G-only version

Realme X50 has already been revealed to be the Chinese smartphone maker's first 5G smartphone. Now, the company has revealed that it will be using Qualcomm's recently launched Snapdragon 765G SoC in the Realme X50 5G. The Snapdragon 765G is one of the two new SoC announced by the chipmaker earlier this month to come with integrated 5G modems. Xiaomi on Tuesday became the first smartphone maker to officially unveil a phone powered by Snapdragon 765G SoC in the form of Redmi K30 5G.

Realme revealed the presence of Snapdragon 765G SoC in Realme X50 5G via a Weibo post on Tuesday. The company's Weibo post didn't include any other new information about the phone, however a Realme executive in another Weibo post added that the phone won't be offered in a 4G-only version.

Separately, the another Realme executive earlier today detailed the 5G bands supported by the phone. The executive noted that Realme X50 packs dual-mode 5G, something that was revealed by the company earlier, and will support 5G frequency bands n1, n41, n78, n79. All the telecom operators offering 5G in China currently use these bands or use them in the future, the executive added.

Realme X50's specifications remain a mystery for now as a previous leak that claimed to offer the specifications of the phone is now in question after the processor revelation by Realme. We do know that the phone will feature a hole-punch design with two selfie cameras.

The company is yet to announce a launch date for the smartphone as well, however with the increasing number of teasers coming from the company, the an official date announcement shouldn't be very far.

Meanwhile, as mentioned, Xiaomi announced its Redmi K30 5G smartphone on Tuesday that is powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 765G SoC.

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Realme X50, Realme X50 5G, Realme X50 specifications, Realme
Google Year in Search 2019: Cricket World Cup, Lok Sabha Elections Dominated Search Trends in India

