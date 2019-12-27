Realme is on a teasing spree, ahead of the launch of the Realme X50 5G phone on January 7. New render of the phone has been released showing off the side-fingerprint sensor, and camera samples have been posted to show off the 64-megapixel quad camera prowess. New teasers also suggest that the phone will come with a wide-angle camera to pick up more composition in a landscape photo. The company has also teased the arrival of the Realme Buds Air in China, and a screenshot teaser suggests that the Realme X50 5G battery should last for two days.

Starting with the teasers, the new Realme X50 5G render shared by Realme Product Director, Wang Wei Derek, shows the phone's right side, and a fingerprint sensor can be spotted there. This means that the Realme X50 5G won't be sporting an in-display sensor, but will be equipped with a side one instead. All the Realme X series phones have been equipped with in-display fingerprint sensor so far, and this change could be because the company decided to incorporate an LCD display panel on the Realme X50 5G to keep the price of the phone down.

Realme shared a camera sample taken from the Realme X50 5G phone on its Weibo account, showing off the phone's photo-taking skills. A picture of a mountainous region is shared, taken possibly at dawn or dusk, shows the detail and colour reproduction. Derek has also shared a screenshot from the Realme X50 5G phone, showing off the battery life after one day of use. The battery life was at 62 percent, and from this, we can speculate that the phone could offer two days of battery life. There's no word on the battery capacity on the phone as of yet.

Realme X50 5G is teased to sport a 64-megapixel quad camera setup

Photo Credit: Weibo/ Realme

As mentioned, the Realme Buds Air were also teased by the company to arrive on January 7. The earbuds were launched in India earlier this month, and now they will be made available in China as well. The Realme X50 5G is confirmed to be powered by the Snapdragon 765G SoC, and support enhanced VOOC 4.0 Flash Charge technology.

