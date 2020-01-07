Realme X50 5G has finally been launched, after an abundance of teasers. Realme took the drapes off the Realme X50 5G at an event in China. The phone is the first from the company to run on the new Realme UI announced at the event. The Realme X50 5G is powered by the Snapdragon 765G SoC, packs a 64-megapixel quad camera setup, and has a pill-shaped dual selfie camera setup up front. The phone has a side-mounted fingerprint scanner, comes with dual-mode 5G support, and packs a large 4,200mAh battery. The company has also announced the Realme X50 5G Master Edition alongside and this variant comes in Black and Gold patterns. The Master Edition has been created by Japanese designer Naoto Fukasawa, and he seems to have drawn inspiration from ‘dots and lines'.

Realme X50 5G, Realme X50 5G Master Edition price

Diving right into the price first, the Realme X50 5G price starts at CNY 2,499 (roughly Rs. 25,800) for the 8GB + 128GB model, and CNY 2,999 (roughly Rs. 30,900) for the 12GB + 256GB mode. The phone comes in two colour options – Polar White and Glacier Blue. It will go on sale from January 9, and Realme is currently taking reservations for the Realme X50 5G phone on its website. The Realme X50 5G Master Edition comes in a single 12GB + 256GB Master Edition and is priced at CNY 3,099 (roughly Rs. 32,000). It comes in Black and Gold finishes, and Realme is currently taking reservations for the phone on its official site.

Realme X50 5G variant Price (CNY.) Realme X50 5G 8GB+128GB 2,499 Realme X50 5G 12GB+256GB 2,999 Realme X50 5G Master Edition 12GB+256GB 3,099



Realme X50 5G, Realme X50 5G Master Edition specifications

The Realme UI software was also announced at the launch event and the Realme X50 5G is the first phone to run on the new Android 10-based software. The Realme X50 5G and Realme X50 5G Master Edition offer identical specifications, apart from the fact that the latter has a single 12GB RAM and 256GB storage configuration. The dual-SIM (Nano + Nano) phone features a 6.57-inch full-HD+ (100x2400 pixels) LCD hole-punch display with 120Hz refresh rate, 20:9 aspect ratio, 90.4 percent screen ratio, and Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection. As mentioned, the Realme X50 5G is powered by the 2.4GHz octa-core Snapdragon 765G SoC paired with up to 12GB of RAM. Internal storage of up to 256GB is also offered alongside. There's no microSD card slot for further storage expansion.

Realme X50 5G Master Edition comes in a single 12GB + 256GB configuration

As for camera, the Realme X50 5G sports a quad camera setup aligned vertically and placed on the upper-left corner of the back panel. The setup includes a 64-megapixel main camera with 1/1.72-inch Samsung GW1 sensor with f/1.8 aperture and 78.6 degree field of view. There is a secondary 12-megapixel telephoto camera with f/2.5 aperture offering 20x hybrid zoom, an 8-megapixel tertiary camera with 119-degree ultra-wide angle lens with f/2.25 aperture, and a last 2-megapixel macro camera with f/2.4 aperture. Up front, the pill-shaped cutout on the top-left corner of the screen houses two selfie sensors – one 16-megapixel camera with f/2.0 aperture and another 8-megapixxel camera with f/2.2 aperture and 105 degree ultra-wide angle lens.

Realme X50 5G packs a 4,300mAh battery with 30W VOOC 4.0 Flash Charge support. It claims to charge the phone up to 70 percent in just 30 minutes. Connectivity options include USB Type-C port, Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth 5, dual-mode 5G (SA/NSA), NFC, dual-frequency GPS, and more. The phone has a side-mounted fingerprint sensor, measures at 163.8x75.8x8.9mm and weighs 202 grams.