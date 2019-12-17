Technology News
Realme X50 Launch Date May Be January 5, CMO’s Latest Post Suggests

Realme X50 5G is confirmed to be powered by the Snapdragon 765G SoC.

17 December 2019
Realme X50 Launch Date May Be January 5, CMO’s Latest Post Suggests

Photo Credit: Weibo

Realme X50 will be the first 5G phone from the company

Highlights
  • Realme CMO Xu Qi Chase’s Weibo post gives a probable hint at launch date
  • The Realme X50 5G is expected to pack a 4,500mAh battery inside
  • The phone is also expected to sport a quad rear camera setup

Realme X50 5G phone was teased to launch in China before the Spring Festival. Now, the company's Chief Marketing Officer (CMO) Xu Qi Chase has shared a new post that suggests that the launch date could be January 5. The post doesn't explicitly reveal the launch date, and it's just a mere speculation, so take it with a pinch of salt. In any case, Realme has been teasing the launch of its first 5G phone, and a launch is on the cards very soon.

Qi took to Weibo to share a picture from a gym. This poster had the number 20 (see in between the two treadmills) on it, suggesting the number of days to the launch of the phone. Furthermore, Qi wrote on his post (translated), “The gym brushed up, after all, it is only days away from the press conference.” If the launch is indeed 20 days away, then the probable launch date for the Realme X50 5G phone is January 5. This one's a long shot, and we recommend you take it lightly.

Realme has already confirmed that the Realme X50 5G phone will be powered by the Snapdragon 765G SoC that comes with an embedded 5G modem. Teasers in the past suggest dual selfie cameras, and dual-band 5G support as well. The phone is expected to feature a 6.44-inch AMOLED display with 90Hz refresh rate, up to 8GB of RAM, 4,500mAh battery with VOOC 4.0 fast charge and wireless charging support, and up to 256GB of onboard storage.

Coming to cameras, the phone will reportedly house a quad rear camera setup that will include a 60-megapixel primary camera with Sony IMX686 sensor, an 8-megapixel wide-angle shooter, and two 2-megapixel shooters (one for macro and one for portraits). The dual selfie camera setup on the front will include a 32-megapixel main shooter and an 8-megapixel wide-angle shooter. The company is also expected to launch a Realme X50 Youth Edition variant alongside.

Realme X50 5G

Realme X50 5G

Display6.44-inch
ProcessorQualcomm Snapdragon 735
Front Camera32-megapixel + 8-megapixel
Rear Camera60-megapixel + 8-megapixel + 2-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM6GB
Storage128GB
Battery Capacity4500mAh
OSAndroid
