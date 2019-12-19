Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • Realme X50 5G Teased to Offer 100 Percent Coverage of Heating Sources, Include 5D Ice Cooled Heat Dissipation System

Realme X50 5G Teased to Offer 100 Percent Coverage of Heating Sources, Include 5D Ice-Cooled Heat Dissipation System

Realme X50 is teased to have an 8mm ultra-large diameter liquid-cooled cooper tube.

By | Updated: 19 December 2019 18:31 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Reddit Comment
Realme X50 5G Teased to Offer 100 Percent Coverage of Heating Sources, Include 5D Ice-Cooled Heat Dissipation System

Photo Credit: Weibo/ Realme

Realme X50 is teased to have an all-new cooling system

Highlights
  • Realme X50 5G cooling system has been detailed on Weibo
  • The Realme phone is claimed to offer 100 percent cooling coverage
  • Realme X50 launch would take place sometime next month

Realme X50, the next-generation smartphone by the Chinese company that will support 5G networks, is teased to come with an all-new cooling system. Realme through a post on Weibo revealed that unlike offering a traditional heat-sinking tube, the new smartphone will come with a five-dimensional, ice-cooled heat dissipation system. This is touted to offer 100 percent coverage of core heating sources. The new teaser comes just a day after the company revealed that the Realme X50 will provide simultaneous dual-channel Wi-Fi and 5G connectivity. The Realme X50 is also rumoured to have a 64-megapixel primary sensor.

As per the post published on the official Realme Weibo account, the Realme X50 will include an 8mm ultra-large diameter liquid-cooled cooper tube that will have a volume of 410 cubic metres. The tube will be a part of the five-dimensional ice-cooled heat dissipation system that is claimed to provide a complete coverage on the smartphone.

Earlier this month, Realme confirmed that the Realme X50 would be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G SoC. The new processing unit comes along with an integrated 5G modem. This brings the requirement of an advanced cooling system.

Realme recently also confirmed that the Realme X50 will offer support for simultaneous dual-channel Wi-Fi and 5G connectivity and support all major network bands such as n1, n41, n78, and n79.

Realme X50 specifications (rumoured)

If we look at the recent rumours, the Realme X50 will feature a 6.6-inch display with 90Hz refresh rate. The smartphone would also have a 64-megapixel primary sensor that could be the Sony IMX686 sensor. Further, the Realme phone would have up to 8GB of RAM and sport a dual selfie camera setup with a 32-megapixel primary sensor and an 8-megapixel secondary sensor.

Realme is expected to unveil the X50 early next year. However, details about its global launch and price details are yet to be revealed.

Realme X50 Confirmed to Offer Simultaneous Dual-Channel Wi-Fi and 5G Connectivity

Realme X50 Launch Date May Be January 5, CMO's Latest Post Suggests

Realme X50 5G Tipped to Feature 64-Megapixel Quad Rear Camera Setup, 30W Fast Charging Support

Realme X50 5G to Be Powered by Snapdragon 765G SoC, Company Reveals

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Realme X50 specifications, Realme X50 5G, Realme X50, Realme, Realme X50 5G specifications
Jagmeet Singh Tech journalist by profession, tech explorer by passion. Budding philomath. More
PUBG Mobile-Themed Web Series Dosti Ka Naya Maidan Trailer Released, First Episode Drops on December 24
Oyo Denies Report Claiming It Will Cut 2,000 Jobs in India by January-End

Related Stories

Realme X50 5G Teased to Offer 100 Percent Coverage of Heating Sources, Include 5D Ice-Cooled Heat Dissipation System
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Internet Shutdown in Delhi: How the Bridgefy App Lets You Chat Offline
  2. Redmi Note 7 Duo May Soon Get MIUI 11 Update Based on Android 10
  3. Pornhub Reveals 2019 Android Statistics That Google Is Keeping Secret
  4. BSNL Reduces Validity of Rs. 118, Rs. 187, Rs. 399 Prepaid Plans: All Details
  5. IPL Auction 2020: How to Watch Live Stream and Telecast on Mobile, TV
  6. BSNL’s New Rs. 96, Rs. 236 Prepaid Plans Offer 10GB of Daily 4G Data: Report
  7. Airtel, Vodafone Confirm Internet, Voice, SMS Shut Down in Certain Areas of Delhi
  8. Realme X2 First Sale Tomorrow: Price in India, Specifications, and Offers
  9. Realme X2 With Quad Rear Cameras, Snapdragon 730G SoC Launched in India
  10. Oppo A9 2020 Gets a Vanilla Mint Colour Variant in India
#Latest Stories
  1. Honor 20, Honor 20i, Honor 10 Lite, More Phones Listed With Price Cuts on Amazon, Flipkart
  2. Oppo Reno 3 Pro Official Site Listing Reveals RAM, Storage, and Colour Options
  3. Jio Users Can Avail Old Prepaid Recharge Plans Through Tariff Protection
  4. Tencent, Sina Apps Targeted in Chinese Privacy Crackdown
  5. Oyo Denies Report Claiming It Will Cut 2,000 Jobs in India by January-End
  6. Realme X50 5G Teased to Offer 100 Percent Coverage of Heating Sources, Include 5D Ice-Cooled Heat Dissipation System
  7. PUBG Mobile-Themed Web Series Dosti Ka Naya Maidan Trailer Released, First Episode Drops on December 24
  8. SoftBank's Yahoo Japan Exits Oyo's Japan Apartment Venture
  9. Apple's Siri the Most Popular Virtual Assistant With a 35 Percent Market Share: Report
  10. Delhi Internet Shutdown: Bridgefy Offline Messaging App Gains Popularity Amid CAA Protests
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2019. All rights reserved.