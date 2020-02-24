Technology News
Realme X50 Pro 5G with Dual Selfie Cameras, Snapdragon 865 SoC Launched: Price in India, Specifications

Realme X50 Pro 5G price in India starts at Rs. 37,999 for the base model with 6GB RAM + 128GB storage variant.

By Jagmeet Singh | Updated: 24 February 2020 15:41 IST
Realme X50 Pro 5G features a 90Hz display and has Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection

Highlights
  • Realme X50 5G Pro was originally planned to debut at MWC 2020
  • The smartphone is first 5G smartphone from Realme
  • Realme X50 Pro 5G comes with 65W SuperDart flash charge technology

Realme X50 Pro 5G is official. The new smartphone from the Chinese smartphone maker Realme was unveiled at a press event today. It is notably the first 5G smartphone from the Oppo spin-off. The phone comes with specifications such as Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 SoC, 65W SuperDart flash charge technology, in-display fingerprint sensor, and dual selfie cameras. The Realme X50 Pro 5G would compete strongly against the iQoo 3 that is scheduled to launch in India on Tuesday, February 25. Read on for all the details of Realme X50 Pro, including its price, specifications, and colour options.

Realme X50 Pro 5G price in India

The Realme X50 Pro 5G price in India has been set at Rs. 37,999 for the 6GB RAM + 128GB storage variant, while its 8GB RAM + 128GB storage model is priced at Rs. 39,999. The top-of-the-line model with the 12GB RAM + 256GB storage configuration carries the price tag of Rs. 44,999. All three options will go on sale in India starting 6pm today in Mass Green and Rust Red colour options. Moreover, the sale will take place through Flipkart and Realme.com.

Realme X50 Pro 5G specifications

The dual-SIM (Nano) Realme X50 Pro 5G runs Android 10 with Realme UI on top. The phone features 6.44-inch full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) display with 90Hz refresh rate and Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection. Under the hood, the phone has the octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 SoC, paired with Adreno 650 GPU and up to 12GB of RAM. There is a quad rear camera setup that includes a 64-megapixel primary Samsung GW1 sensor with an f/1.8, six-piece lens. The setup also includes an 8-mgeapixel ultra-wide-angle shooter, 12-megapixel telephoto shooter, and a 2-megapixel portrait camera. The smartphone also has a dual selfie camera setup at the front that includes a 32-megapixel Sony IMX 616 primary sensor with an f/2.5 lens and an 8-megapixel secondary sensor with an ultra-wide-angle lens.

realme x50 pro 5g back g360 Realme X50 Pro 5G

Realme X50 Pro 5G flaunts a quad rear camera setup -- with a 64-megapixel primary sensor

 

Realme has provided 128GB and 256GB of UFS 3.0+ storage on the X50 Pro 5G. Connectivity options include 5G (NSA/ SA and mainstream bands), 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth v5.1, GPS/ A-GPS, and USB Type-C port. Sensors on the phone include an accelerometer, ambient light, gyroscope, in-display fingerprint sensor, and proximity sensor. Besides, the phone packs a 4,200mAh battery with 65W Super Dart charging.

Comments

Further reading: Realme X50 Pro 5G price in India, Realme X50 Pro 5G specifications, Realme X50 Pro 5G, Realme India, Realme
Jagmeet Singh Tech journalist by profession, tech explorer by passion. Budding philomath. More
