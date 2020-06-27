Technology News
loading

Realme X3 SuperZoom, Realme X3 Update Brings June 2020 Patch, Realme PaySa App

The update resolves the occasional heating issue of the side fingerprint sensor.

By Tasneem Akolawala | Updated: 27 June 2020 17:50 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
Realme X3 SuperZoom, Realme X3 Update Brings June 2020 Patch, Realme PaySa App

Realme X3 update size is 195MB

Highlights
  • Realme X3 series update brings improved system stability
  • Realme PaySa app has been added only for Indian users
  • Realme X3 and Realme X3 SuperZoom are both receiving the update

Realme X3 SuperZoom and Realme X3 phones have started to receive a new update just days after their big debut in India. The new update brings along the June 2020 Android security patch alongside improved system stability and few key fixes. The updates are rolling out via OTA and it has arrived on our Realme X3 SuperZoom review unit. The Realme X3 and Realme X3 SuperZoom were launched in India a few days ago, and users who have pre-ordered the devices can either expect the update to be installed on their devices already, or be available out-of-the-box.

The Realme X3 SuperZoom and Realme X3 latest updates' firmware version is similar i.e. RMX2081_11_A.31. The size of the update is 195MB. We can confirm that this update has arrived on our Realme X3 SuperZoom review unit, and a Twitter user Techonology Edge has confirmed via screenshots that the Realme X3 has also received the same update. It is best to install the update as soon as it arrives on your devices because it not only brings a few important fixes, but also the latest June 2020 security patch. Check for the update manually in Settings if you haven't already received a notification.

As the devices were launched in India just a few days ago, not many users should have them in their hands yet. The Realme X3 SuperZoom and Realme X3 haven't gone on sale yet, and are currently up for pre-bookings only. The first sale is set for June 30 on Flipkart and Realme.com. Hence, the updates are meant only for reviewers and early adopters.

Coming to the changelog, the new Realme X3 SuperZoom and and Realme X3 update brings the Realme PaySa payments app for users in India. It also adds Realme Link support and optimises screen brightness as well. The update resolves the occasional heating issue of the side fingerprint sensor and the occasional device crash issue. The Realme X3 and Realme X3 SuperZoom update optimises photography quality and fixes some known issues with the camera. The phones also experienced some occasional lagging and this seems to have been fixed with the latest update. Apart from this, the update also improved overall system stability.

Is Realme TV the best TV under Rs. 15,000 in India? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Realme X3, Realme X3 Update, Realme X3 SuperZoom, Realme X3 SuperZoom Update, Realme, Android, June 2020 Patch
Tasneem Akolawala Tasneem Akolawala is a Senior Reporter for Gadgets 360. Her reporting expertise encompasses smartphones, wearables, apps, social media, and the overall tech industry. She reports out of Mumbai, and also writes about the ups and downs in the Indian telecom sector. Tasneem can be reached on Twitter at @MuteRiot, and leads, tips, and releases can be sent to tasneema@ndtv.com. More
Russian Cybercriminal Gets 9 Years for Online Fraud Website

Related Stories

Realme X3 SuperZoom, Realme X3 Update Brings June 2020 Patch, Realme PaySa App
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Dark Season 3 Review: A Polarising End
  2. Netflix’s Bulbbul, From Anushka Sharma, Is Wired All Wrong
  3. Google Pay Is Not Banned, Confirms NPCI
  4. Google Play Found to Include At Least 17 Trojan Apps
  5. OnePlus Nord to Feature 32-Megapixel Dual Selfie Camera Setup: Report
  6. Samsung Galaxy A51s 5G, Galaxy A71s 5G Models Spotted on Geekbench
  7. Motorola One Fusion+ vs Redmi Note 9 Pro Max Comparison : Which to buy?
  8. OnePlus 8 Pro vs Mi 10 5G: Which Is the Best Value Flagship?
  9. BSNL Launches Rs. 365 Prepaid Recharge Plan With Year-Long Validity
  10. OnePlus Nord Moniker Seems to Have Received Official Confirmation
#Latest Stories
  1. iPhone 12 Series to Ship Without EarPods, Charging Adapter: Report
  2. Realme X3 SuperZoom, Realme X3 Update Brings June 2020 Patch, Realme PaySa App
  3. Russian Cybercriminal Gets 9 Years for Online Fraud Website
  4. US Government Asks Tech CEOS to Ensure Online Platforms Not Used to Spur Violence
  5. Telegram to Pay $18.5 Million, Return Investor Money to Settle US SEC Charges
  6. Google Pixel 4A Spotted on US FCC, May Lack Motion Sensor
  7. Samsung Galaxy S20 Series Update Brings July Patch, Camera Tweaks
  8. Mulan Release Date Pushed Back to August
  9. Facebook Will Label Newsworthy Posts That Break Rules as Ad Boycott Widens
  10. Amazon Looks to Self-Driving Future by Acquiring Zoox
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2020. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com