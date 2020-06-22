Technology News
Realme X3 Series Teased to Sport Snapdragon 855+ SoC, Spotted on Geekbench Ahead of Launch

Realme X3 series India launch event is slated to begin at 12.30pm IST on June 25.

By Tasneem Akolawala | Updated: 22 June 2020 11:00 IST
Realme X3 SuperZoom was unveiled in Europe last month

Highlights
  • Realme X3 series Flipkart page teases 120Hz refresh rate
  • Realme India head confirms Snapdragon 855+ SoC on Realme X3
  • The Realme X3 Geekbench listing suggests 12GB RAM

Realme X3 SuperZoom and Realme X3 phones are all set to launch in India on June 25 i.e., Thursday. The two phones are being teased on Flipkart, and now Reame India chief Madhav Sheth has tweeted that the Realme X3 SuperZoom and Realme X3 are both powered by the Snapdragon 855+ processor. The Realme X3 has also been spotted on Geekbench revealing key specification details of the phone. The Realme X3 SuperZoom has been unveiled already, while the Realme X3 looks to make its debut in India.

Sheth took to Twitter to announce that the Realme X3 SuperZoom and Realme X3 phones are both powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 855+ SoC. He tweets that the Snapdragon 855+ SoC has been introduced for the ‘first time in this segment', hinting at an aggressive price point. He has also shared GPU and CPU performance AnTuTu comparison against the Snapdragon 765G and Snapdragon 730G processors, and the Snapdragon 855+ processor is seen to significantly better than the other two.

The dedicated Flipkart teaser page has also been updated with a few more details about the Realme X3 series of phones. It reiterates that the two phones are powered by the Snapdragon 855+ processor and has the highest AnTuTu score of 517,743 in the segment. The teaser page also confirms that the processor is clocked at 2.96GHz, and that phones integrate UFS 3.0 storage for faster transfer speed. The teaser page also hints at 120Hz refresh rate and a 4,200mAh battery with 30W Dart Charge. Some of these features could be exclusive to the Realme X3 SuperZoom only.

Separately, the Realme X3 has been spotted on Geekbench with the model number RMX2085. It is listed to run on Android 10, be powered by the Snapdragon 855+ SoC, and pack 12GB of RAM. The single-core score is listed to be at 2,307 points and the multi-core score is listed to be at 8,216 points.

The launch event on June 25 is set to begin at 12.30pm IST. The Realme X3 SuperZoom should be priced somewhere in the same range as its Europe model at EUR 499 (roughly Rs. 42,900).

Is Realme TV the best TV under Rs. 15,000 in India? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Display 6.60-inch
Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 855+
Front Camera 32-megapixel + 8-megapixel
Rear Camera 64-megapixel + 8-megapixel + 8-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 12GB
Storage 256GB
Battery Capacity 4200mAh
OS Android
Resolution 1080x2400 pixels
