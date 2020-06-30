Realme X3 and Realme X3 SuperZoom are set to go on sale for the first time in India today. Both new Realme phones were launched in India last week. The phones come with 120Hz display and include quad rear cameras. The Realme X3 and Realme X3 SuperZoom both also come with a liquid cooling system and have dual selfie cameras. The Realme X3 SuperZoom in the new series comes with a periscope-style lens setup that supports 5x optical zoom and up to 60x hybrid zoom. In contrast, the Realme X3 has a telephoto lens that offers 2x optical zoom.

Realme X3, Realme X3 SuperZoom price in India, availability details

The Realme X3 price in India has been set at Rs. 24,999 for the 6GB + 128GB storage configuration, while its 8GB + 128GB storage variant carries a price tag of Rs. 25,999. The Realme X3 SuperZoom, on the other hand, comes at Rs. 27,999 for the base, 8GB + 128GB storage option, while its 128GB storage model is priced at Rs. 32,999. The Realme X3 and Realme X3 SuperZoom both come in Arctic White and Glacier Blue colour options. Moreover, the phones will be available for purchase through Flipkart and the Realme India website at 12pm (noon) IST today.

Realme X3 specifications, features

The dual-SIM (Nano) Realme X3 runs on Android 10 with Realme UI on top and has a 6.6-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,400 pixels) Ultra Smooth display with 20:9 aspect ratio and 90.5 percent screen-to-body ratio. Under the hood, the phone has octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 855+ SoC, coupled with Adreno 640 GPU and up to 8GB of RAM. For photos and videos, the Realme X3 has a quad rear camera setup that includes a 64-megapixel Samsung GW1 primary sensor with an f/1.8 lens, paired with an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle shooter and a 2-megapixel macro shooter. There is also a telephoto lens of an f/2.5 aperture, with support for 2x optical zoom.

Realme has provided the dual selfie camera setup on the Realme X3 that has a 16-megapixel Sony IMX471 camera sensor at the front, with an f/2.0 lens, and an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle shooter.

The Realme X3 has 128GB of onboard storage. Connectivity options include 4G, Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth v5.0, GPS/ A-GPS, and a USB Type-C port. Sensors on board include an accelerometer, ambient light, gyroscope, magnetometer, and a proximity sensor. Besides, the phone packs a 4,200mAh battery that supports Realme's 30W Dart Flash Charge fast charging technology.

Realme X3 SuperZoom specifications, features

Just like the Realme X3, the Realme X3 SuperZoom also has dual-SIM (Nano) support and runs on Android 10 with Realme UI on top. Similarly, the phone has the same 6.6-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,400 pixels) Ultra Smooth display that is available on the Realme X3. There is also the Qualcomm Snapdragon 855+ SoC. However, the Realme X3 SuperZoom offers you up to 12GB of LPDDR4x RAM.

The Realme X3 SuperZoom has a quad rear camera setup that includes a 64-megapixel Samsung GW1 primary sensor with an f/1.8 lens and the 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle shooter. Further, there is the 2-megapixel macro shooter with an f/2.4 aperture. All this is identical to the Realme X3. However, the Realme X3 SuperZoom comes with an 8-megapixel sensor at the back with the periscope-style lens setup that has an f/3.4 aperture and offers 5x optical zoom support.

For selfies, the Realme X3 SuperZoom has the dual selfie camera setup at the front that includes a 32-megapixel Sony IMX616 primary sensor with an f/2.5 lens and an 8-megapixel secondary sensor with an ultra-wide-angle f/2.2 lens.

The Realme X3 SuperZoom comes with up to 256GB of onboard storage. Connectivity options include 4G, Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth v5.0, GPS/ A-GPS, and a USB Type-C port. The phone packs a 4,200mAh battery that supports the 30W Dart Flash Charge technology.

