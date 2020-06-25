Realme X3 and Realme X3 SuperZoom have been launched in India as the company's latest smartphones. Both new models in the Realme X3 series come with 120Hz display, quad rear cameras, and dual selfie cameras. The Realme X3 series also comes with an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 855+ SoC and includes a liquid cooling system with a vapour tube of eight millimetres diameter. On the part of distinction between the two models, the Realme X3 SuperZoom comes with a periscope-style lens setup to offer 5x optical zoom, whereas the Realme X3 has a telephoto lens with 2x optical zoom support.

Realme X3, Realme X3 SuperZoom price in India, sale date

The Realme X3 price in India starts at Rs. 24,999 for the 6GB + 128GB storage variant. There is also an 8GB + 128GB storage option at Rs. 25,999. On the other hand, the Realme X3 SuperZoom has an 8GB + 128GB storage variant at Rs. 27,999 and a 12GB + 256GB storage option at Rs. 32,999. Both Realme X3 and Realme X3 SuperZoom will be available in two distinct colour options, namely Arctic White and Glacier Blue. The first sale for both phones will take place on June 30 at 12pm (noon) via Flipkart and Realme.com. The pre-bookings will open at 8pm today and will continue through June 27. The phones will also be sold via offline stores in the coming weeks.

To recall, the Realme X3 SuperZoom was unveiled in Europe last month with a price tag of EUR 499 (roughly Rs. 42,500) for the 12GB + 256GB storage variant.

Realme X3 specifications, features

The dual-SIM (Nano) Realme X3 runs on Android 10 with Realme UI on top and features a 6.6-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,400 pixels) Ultra Smooth display that has 20:9 aspect ratio and 90.5 percent screen-to-body ratio. The display panel is also protected by a Corning Gorilla Glass 5 panel and has 120Hz refresh rate. Under the hood, the Realme X3 has the Qualcomm Snapdragon 855+ SoC, coupled with Adreno 640 GPU up to 8GB of LPDDR4x RAM. There is the quad rear camera setup that houses a 64-megapixel Samsung GW1 primary sensor with an f/1.8 lens, paired with an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle shooter and a 2-megapixel macro shooter. The phone also has a 12-megapixel sensor at the back, with a telephoto lens of an f/2.5 aperture that support 2x optical zoom.

Realme X3 features a 6.6-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,400 pixels) Ultra Smooth display

For selfies and video chat, the Realme X3 has a 16-megapixel Sony IMX471 camera sensor at the front with an f/2.0 lens, alongside an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle shooter.

The Realme X3 has 128GB of UFS 3.0 Boost onboard storage that doesn't support expansion via microSD card slot. Connectivity options include 4G, Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth v5.0, GPS/ A-GPS, and a USB Type-C port. Sensors on board include an accelerometer, ambient light, gyroscope, magnetometer, and a proximity sensor. The phone also has a side-mounted fingerprint sensor. Additionally, there are Dolby Atmos and Hi-Res Audio technologies.

Realme has provided a 4,200mAh battery on the Realme X3 that supports 30W Dart Flash Charge fast charging technology. Besides, the phone measures 163.8x75.8x8.9mm and weighs 202 grams.

Realme X3 SuperZoom specifications, features

The Realme X3 SuperZoom has many similarities with the Realme X3. The phone includes dual-SIM (Nano) support and runs on Android 10 with Realme UI on top. It also has the same 6.6-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,400 pixels) Ultra Smooth display that you'll get on the Realme X3. Similarly, there is the Qualcomm Snapdragon 855+ SoC. The Realme X3 SuperZoom, however, packs up to 12GB of LPDDR4x RAM. The phone also has the quad rear camera setup that includes the 64-megapixel Samsung GW1 primary sensor with an f/1.8 lens and the 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle shooter. Further, there is the 2-megapixel macro shooter with an f/2.4 aperture.

Realme X3 SuperZoom comes with the same full-HD+ display that's available on Realme X3

On the major distinction part, the Realme X3 SuperZoom has an 8-megapixel sensor at the back with a periscope-style lens setup that has an f/3.4 aperture and offers 5x optical zoom support. The rear camera setup also works with a preloaded Starry Mode for astro-photography.

The Realme X3 SuperZoom also comes with a dual selfie camera that includes a 32-megapixel Sony IMX616 primary sensor with an f/2.5 lens and an 8-megapixel secondary sensor with an ultra-wide-angle f/2.2 lens.

Realme has provided up to 256GB of UFS 3.0 Boost storage on the Realme X3 SuperZoom. Connectivity options include 4G, Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth v5.0, GPS/ A-GPS, and a USB Type-C port. It also has the same sensor array that's available on the Realme X3. Further, the phone has a side-mounted fingerprint sensor and packs a 4,200mAh battery that supports 30W Dart Flash Charge. The phone also has Dolby Atmos and Hi-Res Audio technologies. Lastly, it has the same dimensions and weight that are there on the Realme X3.

Is Redmi Note 9 Pro Max the best affordable camera phone in India? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.